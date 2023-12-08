Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert to award scholarships to 12 students

Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert has launched the first phase of her advocacy campaign. At the Miss SA finale, the fashion designer spoke about having raised over a million rand to help students with their tuition fees.

The beauty queen has partnered with the Boston City Campus to award scholarships to 12 “deserving” students as part of the Natasha Joubert Collective. She said as a person who was able to further her studies because of a scholarship, she felt compelled to help students who don’t have the means to pay for their tuition. “I am focusing on education during this initial stage. I was in a position where, without a scholarship, I wouldn’t have been able to study further, so I know how it feels to be excluded because of a lack of finances,” said Joubert.

“Education should never be a privilege limited to the fortunate few. We must facilitate an inclusive society where financial constraints do not obstruct the aspirations of talented individuals. “By establishing bursaries and scholarships, we lay the foundation for a fair and equitable society.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert) She added that the scholarship was not exclusive to top achievers but to anyone who needed it.

“I want it to be inclusive and not only make it available to the top achievers. I also wanted scholarships for less traditional studies, so this batch of scholarships will include Content Creation, Television Production, Higher Certificates in Financial Planning, Business Management, Marketing Practices and Paralegal Practices.” The scholarship is for distance e-learning studies towards a full-time undergraduate qualification starting in 2024. Those interested can apply online at www.boston.ac.za for one of the listed qualifications.