Miss SA Natasha Joubert launches education and entrepreneurship campaign

When Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa in August last year, she vowed to use her reign to touch as many lives as she could. The 26-year-old beauty queen is now making good on her promise.

This week, she officially launched her advocacy campaign the “Natasha Joubert Collective” (NJC). Joubert explained that while this initiative was multifaceted, much of it will centre around education and entrepreneurship. “My campaign is a fairly broad one, which is why I am calling it the Natasha Joubert Collective.”

“Education and entrepreneurship are close to my heart and both will be the primary focus of my enterprise.” Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep. Joubert, who hails from Pretoria and is also B.Com Marketing Management graduate and fashion entrepreneur, added that NJC was her way of giving back to the country and its people. “I believe in second chances and see it as my responsibility to create a better South Africa by assisting and facilitating opportunities and possibilities for individuals and communities that deserve a second chance, be it in the form of education, entrepreneurship, food security, period poverty, fashion or water and sanitation.”

While Joubert is determined to positively contribute to society in various ways, education is her biggest passion and will form a big part of her campaign. As part of NJC, she will look to partner with companies and donors to provide funds for bursaries and learning programmes. Joubert is also looking to improve the nation’s schools through upgrading their infrastructure and libraries, as well as providing mentorship to pupils.

Joubert’s NJC may be launching now but the work on putting it together began even before she was crowned. “It is something I started working on even before I entered the Miss South Africa competition,” she admitted. “A lot of planning and hard work has already gone into the NJC.”

She has also worked closely with the Miss South Africa organisation for the past few months, in order to create partnerships and to raise funds - through various sponsorships - for her campaign. “I am determined to make a difference where I can.” Joubert is set to reveal the first phase of the initiative next week, with more announcements expected to be made in the new year.

The Miss SA 2023 is also calling on the nation to assist her with her campaign: “I call on all South Africans to help me achieve my aim. “Let’s make sure that nobody falls through the cracks just because they can’t afford it. Let’s make an education a must have for everyone, not just those with money.” Meanwhile, the CEO of the Miss South Africa organisation, Stephanie Weil, said that the pageant’s winners and runners-up were provided with a platform to promote their advocacies.