Mistakes you might be making when cooking pasta

Whenever we do not know what to cook, pasta is always the answer. If you have a packet of pasta on hand, you have the start of an amazing dinner. Pasta is affordable, filling and versatile, and you will never run out of variations to try. You probably know the basics of making pasta, but there are some common mistakes that could be keeping you from pasta perfection.

These are some of them. Pasta is affordable, filling and versatile, and you will never run out of variations to try. Picture: Pexels/Klaus Nielsen Using a pot that is too small Pasta expands considerably as it cooks, so it is important to use a big pot that will accommodate the cooked pasta. Plus, the pasta will cook more evenly if it is submerged in plenty of water.

You add the pasta to the water before it is boiling If you are pressed for time, you might think you can get away with adding dry pasta to water that is just simmering. You might land up regretting it. Make sure the water is at a rolling boil before adding the pasta. The rapid bubbles will keep the pasta from sticking or settling.

The boiling temperature will also properly set the pasta starches for the right texture. Not checking if the pasta is done early enough Feel free to relax while waiting for your pasta, but do not forget to check in. After putting the pasta in, set a timer for two minutes. This is a good time to start checking (and tasting) to see if your pasta is done.

Pasta is affordable, filling, and versatile, and you will never run out of variations to try. Picture: Pexels/Klaus Nielsen Stir, stir and stir You should stir the pasta at least 2 to 3 times. You can stir your pasta throughout the boiling time if you have enough stamina. In return for your care and persistence, you get pasta that is not sticky. Drain in style