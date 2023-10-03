Mixed reactions as Kaizer Chiefs FC ventures into the culinary world, launches its first snack range

South African professional football club Kaizer Chiefs announced on Monday that they have ventured into the culinary world, launching their first snack range. After their announcement on social media platforms, the news quickly went viral causing mixed reactions among South Africans.

Many social media users thought it was a bad decision, but some defended it saying it was a good move and that they could not wait to try them out. One user wrote: "Congratulations Khosi. I can equally say in business you are doing very well. Now please give these boys snacks to snack then go give us results we miss celebrating."

A second user wrote: “This must have been a joke. The team performs poorly. We don't have proper management but Kaizer Chiefs decides to produce chips.” A third commented: “Well done Kaizer Chiefs management however I also want to add value through innovation by suggesting an idea that please create Kaizer Chiefs Wines that also will develop the brand more. “You can partner with many wine estates in the Western Cape. Copyright my idea.”

Another user asked: “Where can I get myself some Kaizer Chiefs chips?” The Kaizer Chiefs snack range includes flavours such as salt and vinegar, grilled steak, and tomato. It comes in 36g and 120g packs. Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung, said: “Our vision was clear – to deliver a snack range that embodies the boldness and vibrancy of the brand.