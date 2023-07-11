Motorists advised to take precautions due to icy weather and slippery road conditions

With parts of Mzansi experiencing some of the lowest temperatures this winter, insurer MiWay has said that it is crucial for drivers to be cautious on the road.
Earlier this week, residents in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal started their day with the surprising sight of snow.
According to the insurer, while the idea and appearance of snow can be pleasant, these icy weather conditions can result in danger for drivers and they should practise extra caution when driving in these conditions.
Greta Goosen from MiWay Insurance said drivers should also be aware of how their vehicle is insured in the event that a weather-related accident occurs or if their vehicle malfunctions due to the extra-cold conditions.
She said it’s crucial for drivers to exercise caution and adjust their driving habits in this weather.
“When driving on icy roads, it is recommended to reduce speed and increase the following distance to allow for longer braking distances. Additionally, check your tyres, maintain proper vehicle maintenance routines and avoid sudden acceleration or braking on slippery roads,” said Goosen.
Goosen also said that South Africans who aren’t very familiar with this type of extreme weather, need to familiarise themselves with the required safety guidelines.
She said that while insurance may not be the first thing people consider when these weather conditions occur, it does play a vital role in protecting drivers and their vehicles in the event of accidents or damage caused by adverse weather and road conditions.