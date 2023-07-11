Motorists advised to take precautions due to icy weather and slippery road conditions

With parts of Mzansi experiencing some of the lowest temperatures this winter, insurer MiWay has said that it is crucial for drivers to be cautious on the road. Earlier this week, residents in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal started their day with the surprising sight of snow.

According to the insurer, while the idea and appearance of snow can be pleasant, these icy weather conditions can result in danger for drivers and they should practise extra caution when driving in these conditions. Greta Goosen from MiWay Insurance said drivers should also be aware of how their vehicle is insured in the event that a weather-related accident occurs or if their vehicle malfunctions due to the extra-cold conditions. She said it’s crucial for drivers to exercise caution and adjust their driving habits in this weather.