Munch on these yummy burgers to celebrate International Burger Day

There is not much in the world quite as delightful as your first bite of a rich, juicy burger. On May 28, International Burger Day, it's time to celebrate this amazing dish.

Below are easy-to-follow recipes that you can whip up at home to celebrate the yummiest of yummy “any-time meals”. While this food was initially invented in Germany, its popularity has spread like wildfire throughout the world. Here are some of the top burger recipes to try in the comfort of your home. Lentil and mushroom burger with mushroom bun. Picture: Supplied Lentil and mushroom burger with mushroom bun

Serves: 4 Ingredients For the patty

400g white button mushrooms Olive oil 2 x 400g tin brown lentils, rinsed and drained

½ red onion, diced 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 tbsp smoked paprika

¼ cup flour ¼ cup breadcrumbs Salt and pepper, to taste

Avocado salsa 1 large ripe tomato, diced (or use a handful of colourful cherry tomatoes) ½ red onion, diced

2 small-medium sized avocados ¼ cup fresh coriander leaves Juice of ½ lemon

Freshly ground pink peppercorns, to taste Salt, to taste To serve

8 large portobello mushrooms 2 large carrots, peeled and peeled further into ribbons 2 cups mixed lettuce

Sesame seeds Side suggestion – sweet potato fries and mayo Method

For the patty Blitz mushrooms in a food processor until finely diced. Add mushrooms to a hot pan with a drizzle of olive oil.

Cook out all of their water. Work in batches if necessary to not overcrowd the pan. Scrape mushrooms into a large bowl. Add the lentils to the dry hot pan and toast them until dry.

Add to the bowl of cooked mushrooms. In the same pan, add a fresh drizzle of olive oil and cook the onion until soft. Add the garlic and paprika and cook for a minute until fragrant.

Add to the bowl of mushrooms and lentils. Add the flour, breadcrumbs, and a good pinch of salt and pepper. Mix everything well together. Mash some of the mixture against the side of the bowl. Keeping some of the lentils whole and some more mashed gives the patty a great texture. Divide the mixture into four. The patties will be around 180g each.

Fry patties in a little drizzle of olive oil until golden brown on both sides. For the salsa Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and lightly mash together.

Season well. To build the burger Place the 8 portobellos on a wire rack on top of a baking tray.

Sprinkle with a little seasoning and roast for ± 7 minutes at 200˚C until tender. Brush with a little BBQ sauce or any brown sauce to give them a glazed and shiny look. Slice a little off 4 of the portobello “bottom buns” so they sit flat.

Top with a generous pile of greens and carrot ribbons. Place a lentil and mushroom patty on each one. Top with a generous amount of avocado salsa and finish with the top portobello bun.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds for a burger effect and serve alongside some crunchy sweet potato fries. Recipe from the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association. Cheesy chorizo smashed avo burger. Picture: Supplied Cheesy chorizo smashed avo burger

Serves: 4 Ingredients For the patties

500g beef mince 100g chorizo, cubed 1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp Cajun spice Salt and pepper Avocado or olive oil, for cooking

For the burgers 3 avocados, scooped out Juice of 2 limes

2 tbsp mayonnaise, plus extra Salt and pepper 1 garlic clove, crushed

Small handful of coriander, chopped 1 red chilli, thinly sliced (optional) 4 burger buns, cut open

4 cheddar slice squares ½ red onion, thinly sliced into rings Method

For the patties, combine the mince, chorizo, paprika, and cajun spice. Season with salt and pepper. Shape into four patties. Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high and fry the patties for about 3-5 minutes or until browned and cooked. Keep warm. For the burgers, roughly mash the avocados, lime juice, and mayo. Season with salt and pepper. Blitz ¼ of the mixture with the garlic and 2 tablespoons of extra mayonnaise to form an avo aioli sauce.

Fold the coriander and chilli through the remaining smashed avo. Place the buns, cut side up, on a baking tray and drizzle with oil. Add the patties, topped with the cheese to the tray. Place under a hot grill until toasted and heated through. Spread the avo aioli over the bun bases. Top with patties, smashed avo, onion, and bun tops.