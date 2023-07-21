Musa Motha joined CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA in commemoration of Nelson Mandela Day

In a heartwarming event that brought joy and inspiration to children and families battling cancer, CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA partnered with talented performer, Musa Motha, to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day. The non-profit organisation, dedicated to supporting young cancer patients and their families, was proud to be part of this special occasion.

Motha’s life took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with bone cancer at the tender age of 11. Despite facing numerous challenges, including the amputation of his left leg, his unwavering spirit and passion for soccer led him to discover a new love - dance. In a groundbreaking moment on “Britain’s Got Talent” not too long ago, Motha received the first-ever group Golden Buzzer. All the judges were unanimously impressed, propelling him straight through to the live shows. Since then, he has become an internationally-acclaimed and award-winning performer, inspiring countless individuals with his remarkable story.

Currently based in the UK, Motha works at a dance studio that aims to make dancing inclusive for all. On Mandela Day, July 18th, the extraordinary 28-year-old cancer survivor/dancer visited Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela and spread a message of hope and resilience. Professor Gita Naidu, who was part of the team that treated him during his battle with cancer. Picture supplied Reflecting on his journey, Motha shared his experiences of navigating life as a child amputee.

In a chat with “Drum”, he revealed: “People just know my story after amputation, my story before amputation was very traumatic. That’s the darkest time I’ve had [in life]. “To the extent that when the results came from the biopsy and they came back positive for cancer, I felt relief because I finally knew what was wrong. Instead of being sick but not knowing what’s going on, going from doctor to doctor and receiving no answers.” “So, I mourned my leg before it got amputated,” he shared.

Despite losing a leg, he was grateful for the journey that followed his diagnosis, and it didn’t take him long to adapt. His visit to the hospital brought smiles to the faces of young cancer patients, their families, and the medical staff. It served as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is hope and the possibility to overcome any challenge. CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA continues to provide vital support to children and teenagers battling cancer or life-threatening blood disorders.

Through partnerships with inspiring individuals like Motha, they aim to bring joy, resilience and hope to those in need. As Motha’s story continues to inspire people around the world, his journey stands as a testament to the power of determination and the ability to find light in the darkest of times. Mandela Day encourages individuals from all walks of life to engage in acts of kindness, compassion, and service to others.

Motha’s visit to the hospital on this special day served as a touching tribute to Mandela’s enduring legacy, and his unwavering dedication to making the world a better place. Accompanied by Professor Gita Naidu, who was part of the team that treated him during his battle with cancer, Motha met with young patients facing their own battles with illness and challenges. Professor Naidu, sharing her thoughts and insights on the occasion, expressed that the young man is an inspiration to young children and teenagers, especially those from underprivileged sectors of society.

She emphasised: “Children and teenagers can be cured of cancer and can go on to achieve their dreams.” Hedley Lewis, CEO of CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA, expressed his excitement about Motha joining them at the hospital for Mandela Day. He said: “His story is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit. We hope that his visit will serve as an inspiration to the patients, reminding them that they are not alone in their journey.”