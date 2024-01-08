Music sensation Raye stars in new H&M sports campaign

British singer Raye continues to thrive as an independent artist in the industry, boasting seven top 20 singles and 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her debut studio album as an independent artist, “My 21st Century Blues”, came out in early 2023 and features the UK chart-topping single “Escapism”.

The album went platinum two times in the UK and RIAA Platinum in the US and ten other territories, with 1.05 billion cumulative streams clocked to date. Now, the musician kick-started 2024 with a bang, as she stars in a new H&M Move campaign. H&M Move is introducing a new-season collection, attempting to seamlessly bridging the worlds of sport and fashion, through the power of music.

Raye’s partnership with H&M Move perfectly aligns with the brand’s mission to get people moving their bodies. Raye for H&M Move. Picture: Instagram. “When H&M Move reached out about this partnership, I felt excited, honoured, and moved,” she said. “I thought about how important movement has been in my life, and how everybody needs those endorphins and that physical confidence. It’s empowering to own the way you move.”

In the campaign, the star takes her pre-performance warm-up to the next level, working out and dancing to an instrumental version of her hit “Escapism”, all while dressed in the latest move-wear. Boldly designed with body-enhancing cut lines and crafted from fabric with H&M Move’s moisture-wicking DryMove™, as well as extra-supportive ShapeMove technologies, the move-wear is further elevated by a vibrant glam look aligned with Raye’s renowned fashion aesthetics. “I really believe that movement is for everyone. Movement is medicine, the same way music is, and that’s what I do.”