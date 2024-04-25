‘Muvhango’ actress Azwi Rambuda Litelu announces her pregnancy

Pregnancy is in the air as more celebrities are expanding their family. Actress Azwi Rambuda Litelu and her husband are having another child.

Rambuda Litelu, who plays the role of Mpho on “Muvhango”, took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing her baby bump. “A beautiful testimony. God’s perfect gift and expression of His love,” she wrote in the caption. In February this year, she also shared a video of her son, who was excited to be turning 6 and will soon be a big brother.

“Oh, how time flies! Lesedi turns 6. ‘I’m not a little brother anymore. I’m a big boy now. Can’t you see how tall I am? Call me big bro’,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azwi Rambuda Litelu (@mrslitelu) Her followers sent her heart-warming messages, congratulating her on the pregnancy. “Oooooh honey … The glow and joy. God truly is good. I love this for you, babe. Congratulations once again, gorgeous mommy … Can’t wait to meet the little one,” commented @charlotte__louw.

In other news, Litelu is not the only “Muvhango: actress who is with child. Innocentia Manchidi, who plays the role of Rendani, gave birth to a baby girl this month. She took to Instagram to share a heart-warming story on why she and her husband kept the pregnancy private.

“Words fail me when I try to describe my pregnancy, I don’t know if there’s a word beyond perfect because wow!!! What a journey, what a God. Our baby was born of love and into love. “To my husband @mphomanchidi, thank you, baby, we did it so effortlessly. Thank you for making sure I had a smooth pregnancy from day one until the end. “Thank you to my family, friends, gynaecologist, colleagues and you guys, my social media family, for the love, support, well wishes, prayers️.