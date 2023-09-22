Mzansi backs Siya Kolisi with a flood of well-wishes on Instagram

It was again evident that sport unites a nation when Mzansi showed support for Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi in their comments on an encouraging Instagram post he shared. Leading South Africa at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, the father of two shared an image of himself and quoted a verse from the Bible, 2 Corinthians 12:9, in the caption: “But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.

“Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) Fans of the sportsman and dad of two backed him up with a flood of support in the comments section ahead of the team’s next game on Saturday. juliankiewietz wrote: “Kappit uit brother @siyakolisi lead our nation. We are behind you all the way.”

coloured24seven wrote: “Through him all things are possible! ✝️1 Thessalonians 5:18 “In everything give thanks; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus.” mondli_madlamalala wrote: “You Carry all of us on your shoulders Skipper. We love and admire your leadership 🙌🏾. You are a great man, history doesn't have blank pages ✨ future generations they will sing songs about you. Much love from this side.” popsroyale wrote: “You got this boeta. I’m sure all 60 million South Africans are behind you. As we say on the cape flats – Dala what you must 🤝🏾.”