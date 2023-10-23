Mzansi left in stitches as popular retail store hilariously renames food items with names of the Springboks players

The Springboks' victory since the start of the Rugby World Cup has brought joy across South Africa. In a thrilling semi-final match over the weekend, the Springboks triumphed over England to secure their spot in the finals, where they will face New Zealand, also known as the All Blacks.

The nail-biting game showcased the Springboks’ resilience, strong defence and excellent teamwork. Since the start of the World Cup, the “Springbok fever” has had many people from all walks of life and businesses in high spirits for the win. And this has been evident in various forms of support for the Boks. Talking about support, SPAR Sonstraal in Durbanville left South Africans in stitches after hilariously renaming some of their food items with the names of the Springboks players.

In a viral post shared on Facebook, the caption read: “There’s no country that stresses God like SA (crying face emoji)”. In the post, the faces of some of the players have been printed out in black and white and placed next to the food item their names “best represent”. For example, Siya Kolisi is placed next to cauliflower and his name is renamed to “Siya KoliFLOWER”.

Next to the beetroot was Eben Etzebeth, whose name was changed to “Eben EtzaBEET”. Willie le Roux is also on the list, placed next to the chillies and his name changed to ‘CHILLI le Roux’. Mzansi had a field day under the comment section.