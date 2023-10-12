Nandipha Mlombi disqualified from Mrs Southern Africa pageant

Talent will get you far but the right attitude will keep you at the top. Reality TV star Nandipha Mlombi, known as Queen Nandi on social media platforms, has been disqualified from participating in the Mrs Southern Africa pageant.

Her disqualification from the pageant is proof that social media can make or break you. Let’s just say that the Mrs Southern Africa organisation was watching her being a “comedian” on Facebook and they were not impressed. The lesson to be learned here is that when you’re a contestant in beauty pageants, it is best to limit your social media posts. If you don’t have anything positive to say, keep quiet.

And yes, the Mrs Southern Africa organisation didn’t find any of her posts funny, just like most Facebook users. “We regret to inform supporters, sponsors and followers of the Mrs Southern Africa Pageant of a difficult decision that has been made regarding the participation of one of our contestants in the Mrs Southern Africa Pageant, scheduled for 2023. “After careful consideration and thorough review of recent events and their impact on the reputation and smooth execution of the pageant, the organising committee has determined that it is in the best interest of the pageant and its participants to disqualify Mrs Nandipha Mlombi (known as Queen Nandi on social media platforms) from the competition,” read the statement from the organisation.

It further states that she has been disqualified because the organisation stands for ubuntu, something she does not practise in her social media posts. “The decision was not taken lightly and was based on concerns regarding the adverse publicity generated as a result of recent actions associated with her participation. “The aim of our pageant is to uphold Ubuntu, a positive and respectful image. It is crucial that all contestants align with these values.”

Mrs Mlombi, who was the first to tell her followers about being axed from the pageant, didn’t get much support. Instead, people who flooded her comment section told her to do self-introspection or else she would continue to miss out on opportunities because of her attitude. “Those are the outcomes of displaying immorality/ bad morals on social platforms. Some brands maintain a distance away from such things...hope you've learned a lesson from this,” said Cnazoh Zozo Mndayi.