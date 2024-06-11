Nara and Lucky Smith share their model love story

Nara and her husband, Lucky Smith are one of the most adored influencer millennial couples. Famous for making food from scratch, Nara gained popularity on TikTok for her aesthetically pleasing content. Aside from making chewing gum or cereal from scratch, Nara is also a top model and so is her husband.

In a video that has resurfaced on social media, the couple shared their love stories with their followers. Lucky, who used to date Stormi Henley, already had a daughter with her when he met Nara. He was 21 at the time and instantly knew that he wanted to make her his wife. “I messaged her on Instagram, she gave me her number on a silver platter. So I got her number, we started texting, and when we were on a call for the first time, we were on the call for seven hours.

“First minutes of the call, when I heard her voice, I was like, wow. The first few minutes I just knew I was talking to my wife. As weird and crazy as that sounds, that’s what I felt,” said Lucky. After talking on the phone for some time, they accidentally got booked for the same show at the Milan Fashion Week and met for the first time in person. Lucky and Nara Smith. Picture: Instagram. From Milan, they went to Paris where Lucky was working, and spent a few days together.

Time went on without them seeing each other until Nara went to Australia for about ten days, and they spent the time together. They grew closer and it was during that trip that Lucky knew for sure that he wanted to marry her. They spent Christmas together in Germany and Lucky used the opportunity to ask her father for Nara’s hand in marriage. After leaving Germany and meeting Lucky’s family on December 28, he proposed on the 29. They then had a spontaneous wedding on February 21, 2020, which took five days to plan; and have been inseparable ever since.