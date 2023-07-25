Natasha Joubert returned to Miss SA stronger and better

Miss South Africa 2023 contestant Natasha Joubert is vying for the crown and will stop at nothing until she reigns supreme. The Tshwane beauty is entering Miss South Africa for the second time and is a strong contender.

In 2020, she made it to the top 3 and won second place but this time, she’s aiming for the first position. “It feels surreal being back and being granted a second chance! I know this is a testimony I need to share and an incredible message: ‘You’re never a product of your circumstances, you’re a product of your choices’. “I felt incredible when I walked out of my interview knowing I wore my heart on my sleeve.

“I want to fully take on these new challenges, grow and evolve even more as a woman, but at the same time let go and enjoy every second! “Our group of finalists are fierce! Let me tell you that! I will be forever grateful for this second chance,” she said during her top 12 announcement interview. And she wasn’t lying when she said she wanted to fully take on the new challenges because that’s what she’s doing.

She’s using the experience she gained when she first entered the competition to make sure she’s at the top of her game. Miss SA contestant Natasha Joubert. In the third episode of “Crown Chasers”, Joubert put her BCom Marketing Management qualification into practice and won the “Down to Business” challenge, which required contestants to create their innovative energy drink can and build a business plan or marketing strategy for their product. In the second episode, she also won the challenge, which required them to create a travel vlog, given a beach challenge and had to participate in a swimwear photo-shoot.

“The two challenges were very different from one another, but in both, I could use my creative side. These challenges are exactly what they say they are, challenging! However, I want to always put myself in a position to think differently and grow,” said Joubert. Now that she’s won two back-to-back challenges, all eyes are on her. But the 25-year-old doesn’t feel pressured. Instead, she says viewers can expect to see her vulnerable side.

“There are many days where I feel extremely vulnerable to share and show parts of myself like never before. When I did Miss South Africa in 2020, it did not give me a lot of opportunity to show a lot of myself. “With ‘Crown Chasers’, people are getting to know my humour and my emotions and see how I always try to push and grow. I get to show them my growth and readiness,” she said. Natasha Joubert. Joubert represented South Africa at the Miss Universe in 2021. If she wins Miss South Africa 2023, she’ll take over from Ndavi Nokeri and might represent SA at Miss Universe again.