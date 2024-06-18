Natasha Joubert to host season 3 of ‘Crown Chasers’

The race for the Miss South Africa crown is on. A total of 30 women vying for the crown will be participating in a reality show, “Crown Chasers”, facing weekly challenges on why they deserve to win the crown. Every week, someone will be eliminated from the competition until there are ten contestants left, who will make it to the finals.

Hosting this thrilling show is none other than the reigning Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert. Viewers are excited and cannot wait to see Joubert show off her hosting skills. “So we're gonna [going to] find our finalists on crown chasers??? Maybe I'm easily gagged, but guys are beyond iconic actually, no one doing it like Miss South Africa!!!” commented @sungukhosa.

The last season of “Crown Chasers” was hosted by former Miss South Africa (2019) Zozibini Tunzi, with Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt as the judges. In other news, Miss South Africa 2023 runner-up Bryoni Govender is preparing to represent South Africa at the 15th edition of Miss Supranational in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on July 6. “I am incredibly excited and honoured to have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Miss Supranational competition. I have been working tirelessly to prepare myself both mentally and physically for the competition.

“These preparations have included intense training sessions to enhance my physical fitness, catwalk, poise and stage presence,” said Govender. “I have also been working with top-notch trainers to improve my communication skills and develop a strong and impactful voice. “I always say that the most important thing for me when preparing for any competition is to have a positive and healthy mindset, and to have put in all the necessary work.”