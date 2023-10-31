National Stroke Awareness Week: Know your blood pressure and cholesterol levels to reduce risk of stroke

Reducing your risk of stroke is crucial for maintaining good health, and a key step in achieving this is to know and keep track of your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The burden of stroke is startling. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke annually.

The World Stroke Organization (WSO) predicts that more than 12 million individuals will suffer their first stroke this year alone, resulting in 6.5 million deaths. In total, more than 110 million people worldwide have experienced a stroke in their lifetime. While stroke is often associated with older individuals, it’s important to note that over 60% of strokes impact people under the age of 70, with 16% occurring in those under 50. The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa classifies stroke as one of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs). In South Africa, the impact of strokes is devastating. Each day, 225 South Africans die due to stroke and heart disease, while an average of 10 people suffer a stroke every hour, as reported by The Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Lizeth Kruger, clinic executive at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, is leading an awareness campaign to highlight the importance of prioritising cardiovascular health. As the world commemorated Stroke Awareness Day on October 29 and Stroke Awareness Week, which is from October 28 to November 3, let’s join together in spreading awareness and making a difference in preventing strokes. “Stroke and heart disease are known as the biggest killers after HIV and Aids globally and are closely linked by the risk factors they share. A direct connection is found in the build-up of fatty substances in the arteries and the accumulation of plaque blocking the blood flow.

“The progressive blocking of blood vessels caused by plaque can cause a heart attack or stroke, which will eventually cause death from these conditions if not treated on time,” said Kruger. These are simple steps to reduce the risk of developing heart disease and stroke, according to Kruger: Go for regular health screenings

Regular health check-ups with a clinic nurse can help identify risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. These conditions can be managed effectively with early detection and The Heart & Stroke Foundation reports that about 80% of heart diseases and stroke can be prevented. Strokes are often called “brain attacks” and they occur when the blood supply to a part of the brain is disrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from receiving nutrients and oxygen. For those diagnosed with heart disease, it is important to attend all recommended medical appointments and adhere to all recommended lifestyle changes.

Manage diabetes Obesity and accompanying complications, such as diabetes, are major controllable risk factors for both heart diseases and strokes. Individuals with diabetes should focus on proper management and control of their condition, as uncontrolled diabetes can increase the risk of these conditions. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake

Avoiding tobacco products, being around smoke, and consuming alcohol in moderation can all lower your chance of getting cardiovascular problems. In addition to raising blood pressure and increasing the risk of blood clots and stroke, smoking also lowers good cholesterol and is a key risk factor for heart disease and heart disease development. Exercise and manage stress Chronic stress can contribute to heart disease and stroke. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, muscle relaxation and breathing exercises. Engage in 30 minutes of heart-boosting exercise at least five days a week to decrease the likelihood of experiencing a heart attack or stroke.