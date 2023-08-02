Nature's nutritional powerhouse: Eggs! affordable, any time and any meal!

Eggs are a staple food in many diets around the world and are known for their versatility and nutritional benefits. They are not only affordable and readily available, but they are also packed with essential minerals, vitamins, and high-quality proteins. Eggs are considered one of the best sources of high-quality protein. A single large egg contains around 6 grams of protein that is complete with all the essential amino acids required by the body.

Proteins are the building blocks of our body and play a crucial role in repairing tissues, building muscles, and supporting healthy immune function. Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, containing several vital vitamins and minerals. They are rich in vitamin A, which is essential for healthy vision, and vitamin D, which aids in calcium absorption, ensuring strong bones and teeth. They are also an excellent source of vitamin B12, which is important for nerve function and the production of red blood cells. In addition, eggs provide important minerals such as iron, selenium, and zinc.

Additionally, they are frequently recommended for individuals aiming to manage their weight. The high protein content of eggs helps promote feelings of fullness and reduces overall calorie intake throughout the day by controlling appetite. Eating eggs for breakfast, for instance, has been shown to increase satiety and reduce subsequent calorie consumption. The South African Poultry Association has generously shared a pocket-friendly egg recipe that promises a delightful culinary experience packed with essential nutrients, all without breaking the bank.

Chicken and Egg Potjie with Dombolo Chicken and Egg Potjie with Dombolo. Picture by The South African Poultry Association Serves 6 (for less than R150) Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes Ingredients: For the potjie · Sunflower oil, for frying

· 8 chicken pieces (for a healthier option: remove skin) · Salt and pepper · 2 onions, chopped

· 3 carrots, cut into 3cm pieces · 3 garlic cloves, crushed · 1.25 L (5 cups) hot chicken stock

· 2 sprigs thyme + extra · 2 eggs, beaten · 60 ml (¼ cup) chutney

For the dumplings · 500 ml (2 cups) self-raising flour · 5 ml (1 tsp) salt

· 2 eggs, beaten · 125 ml (½ cup) milk (for a healthier option: low-fat milk) Method:

For the potjie, heat a splash of oil in a 23cm flat-bottomed cast iron potjie over medium-hot coals and fry the chicken for about 5 minutes or until browned all over. Season with salt and pepper. Stir through the onions and fry for 5 minutes until browned. Add the carrots, garlic, 1 L (4 cups) of the stock and thyme. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook for about 45 minutes or until tender. Slowly add the eggs into the remaining 250 ml (1 cup) hot stock while beating to create small egg drops. Stir in the chutney and add to the potjie. Bring to a simmer.