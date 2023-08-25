Navigating health challenges of women: Doctors share their vision for a brighter future for womens healthcare in SA

As South Africa celebrates Women's Month, it is important to shed light on the multiple challenges that women face when it comes to their health. Ranging from the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic, to limited access to safe sexual and reproductive healthcare, women in this country are confronted with numerous challenges.

However, amid these challenges, there are remarkable women healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly to address these issues and empower women to live healthy and fulfilled lives. Scholars Mandisa Mbali and Sethembiso Mthembu's research study paints a realistic but grim picture of women's health in South Africa. The country is currently grappling with a serious and entrenched AIDS epidemic, which disproportionately affects women. South Africa has the largest HIV epidemic in the world, with 7.7 million people currently living with HIV.

Additionally, women struggle to implement their sexual and reproductive decisions safely, even when attending state health facilities. Late adolescent and teenage pregnancies are on the rise, along with increasing breast cancer trends. Despite these obstacles, women medical professionals in South Africa are having a big impact on women's health issues. Their distinct viewpoints and insights provide a new perspective to the table, providing light on how the healthcare system impacts and serves women. By amplifying their voices, we can understand the challenges faced by women, children, and the healthcare industry as a whole, and work towards transformative solutions.

One such inspiring woman in the medical field is Dr Santá-Marie Venter, an orthopaedic surgeon and multi-faceted medical health expert based at Mediclinic Kloof in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria. Dr Santá-Marie Venter, an orthopaedic surgeon. Picture: Supplied Venter holds multiple qualifications, including an MMed in Orthopaedics from the University of Cape Town, as well as a fellowship from the College of Orthopaedic Surgeons of South Africa. Her diverse educational background, which includes degrees in sports medicine, languages and literature, as well as law, showcases her dedication to holistic healthcare.

Venter believes that women should connect with their bodies and prioritise their physical well-being. She encourages women to listen to their bodies and seek medical attention if they see any warning signs. As part of a comprehensive orthopaedic healthcare therapy, she suggests annual bone density testing, appropriate bisphosphonate therapy, as well as taking calcium and vitamin D supplements, beginning at the age of 30. In our country, one in three women and one in five men will possibly develop this disease within their lifetime – which means potentially between 4 and 6 million South Africans suffer from osteoporosis.

It's been estimated that up to 50% of women over 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. With this in mind, it is incredibly important that women of all ages take steps to strengthen and protect their bones. One of the primary factors influencing women’s bone health is hormonal fluctuations. Because oestrogen is critical in maintaining bone density, the rapid decline in oestrogen that happens after menopause can accelerate bone loss.

Also bringing her perspective forward in honour of Women’s Month is Dr Anusha Naidoo, obstetrician, gynaecologist and gynaecological oncologist, who operates out of Mediclinic Sandton. Naidoo’s medical journey began at the University of Stellenbosch, where she completed her medical degree in 2004. Following that, she spent several years working in healthcare facilities in the Eastern Cape. Dr Anusha Naidoo_Obstetrician and Gynaecologist. Picture: Supplied During this time, she recognised the urgent need for cultural awareness and sensitivity in addressing the disparities in access to quality healthcare between rural and urban areas.

Driven by a desire to expand her knowledge and skills, Naidoo pursued a diploma in obstetrics in 2008. She also diversified her training and experience in emergency medicine and surgery. In 2015, she obtained a specialist degree in obstetrics and gynaecology from the University of Pretoria. Four years later, she further specialised in gynaecological oncology, qualifying as a sub-specialist in this field. Recently, she completed an M Phil degree in gynaecological oncology at the University of Pretoria, cementing her expertise in the subject.

Naidoo’s time in the Eastern Cape shaped her passion for women’s health and her commitment to bridging the gap in access to quality care. Witnessing the challenges faced by women in rural areas, she became a strong advocate for cultural sensitivity and understanding in healthcare delivery. With her theoretical knowledge and practical experience, Naidoo has made significant contributions to various medical fields. She is dedicated to improving women's health outcomes by providing compassionate and comprehensive care.

Her expertise in gynaecological oncology allows her to address complex issues and support women through their journeys. She urges women to: “Take their obstetric and gynaecological health seriously. A theme that is seldom spoken about in obstetrics, is the need for women to have six-week, postpartum checkups which should include a routine ultrasound, a pap smear and advice regarding contraception. “This is particularly important given that cancer can co-exist with pregnancy.”

“Plus, annual visits to the gynaecologist are essential tools by which to screen and diagnose any conditions as early as possible. These routine gynaecological screenings should start from the onset of sexual activity up to and after menopause unless otherwise indicated. “When you prioritise your health as a woman, you are, by definition, looking after the health of your dependants – children, partners, parents and the extended community,” said Naidoo. Echoing her sentiments is Dr Sarah Nietz, who is currently working with Mediclinic Morningside to open a Breast Care Centre of Excellence.

As a specialist breast surgeon, Nietz has extensive experience in the field and is highly regarded as someone who has made an important contribution to breast cancer prevention and treatment. Dr Sarah Nietz, who is currently working with Mediclinic Morningside to open a Breast Care Centre of Excellence. Picture: Supplied Her work in helping to establish Mediclinic’s Breast Care Centre is as much a part of her technical and medical proficiencies, as it is a passion project that she believes will streamline the management of breast cancer patients, improve outcomes and bring a higher level of transparency to the diagnostics and treatment process. With breast cancer being the most common form of cancer found in South African women, Nietz and her colleagues have dedicated a substantial amount of time and resources to enhancing and improving related surgical procedures.

While medical technology has opened up opportunities for greater service provision in the industry, women still have a responsibility to themselves to play an active role in the early detection of breast cancer. For this reason, Nietz advises all women to perform self-examinations regularly to check for lumps or other breast anomalies. This is especially important given that actuaries project that cancer incidences in the country will nearly quadruple by 2030, with an estimated 121 000 cancer-related fatalities compared to 62 000 in 2019. “As a specialist surgeon, my message for all women would be to let go of fear and hold onto hope. Things are changing every day in the realm of breast cancer treatment and are changing for the better. If detected early, this cancer is manageable.

“There are multiple service delivery challenges we face as women, but where there’s a will, there’s a way and I think of each challenge as an opportunity. “As South Africans, women and healthcare professionals, we have a duty to keep innovating, keep asking questions and keep striving towards better health for all,” Nietz added. Perhaps having women physicians speak on the challenges faced by the South African healthcare system, particularly in how it affects and serves women, can bring attention to critical areas that require improvement.