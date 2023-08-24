Netcare's advocacy for kangaroo care highlights benefits for parents and babies alike

In a global awareness event that celebrated the benefits of kangaroo care for newborns, Netcare, a leading healthcare provider in South Africa, stood out as one of the top healthcare teams. Kangaroo care, which involves close skin-to-skin contact between parents and their newborns, has gained recognition for its numerous advantages, particularly for premature or low birth-weight babies.

With the support of dedicated healthcare professionals and parents, Netcare is championing the practice and highlighting its positive impact on parental bonding and infant development. At Netcare Olivedale Hospital, Shawn Mohan Rawjee cradles his baby to his chest. Picture:supplied. According to the World Health Organization, around 20 million low-birth-weight (LBW) babies are born each year, primarily in developing countries, due to premature birth or poor prenatal growth. They significantly contribute to a high rate of newborn mortality. Verena Bolton, a neonatal nurse and the national coordinator of Netcare Ncelisa human milk banks stresses that kangaroo care isn't just for mothers.

Fathers also benefit from spending quality time in close contact with their newborns, fostering a deeper connection from the earliest days of life. This special snuggle time contributes to parental bonding, enriching the overall experience for both mothers and fathers. Physical and developmental benefits Beyond the emotional aspect, kangaroo care offers a range of physical benefits for newborns. By mimicking the natural environment of a mother kangaroo's pouch, this practice aids in the development of a healthy skin microbiome and helps regulate the baby's body temperature.

Research suggests that kangaroo care can also improve cardiac and respiratory function in infants. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in establishing successful breastfeeding, which is vital for a healthy digestive tract and a robust immune system. Netcare's commitment to kangaroo care was recognised on a global scale during the recent Kangaroo-a-thon. Competing against 45 healthcare teams from around the world, Netcare secured a spot among the top 10, alongside prestigious facilities in France, Costa Rica, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

This achievement underscores Netcare's dedication to providing exceptional care and promoting innovative practices that benefit both parents and babies. Netcare encourages a collaborative approach between parents and healthcare professionals, particularly in their Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs). Recognising that babies in NICUs often require intensive therapies and parents may have limited access, Netcare emphasises the significance of a co-caring relationship. By actively involving parents in their newborn's care, Netcare aims to safeguard the well-being and development of these infants, ultimately leading to better neurodevelopmental outcomes.

Netcare's commitment to kangaroo care aligns with the World Health Organization's Mother-Baby Friendly Initiative. Emphasising the importance of skin-to-skin care, Netcare actively encourages this practice in all their maternity and neonatal units. By incorporating inclusive practices like kangaroo care, Netcare ensures a seamless transition from hospital to home, fostering connection and continuity for families. Netcare's advocacy for kangaroo care highlights the transformative impact of this practice on the well-being of both parents and newborns.