New mom left red-faced by 'lil bush' description on grooming receipt

Waxing – a ritual for some, a “Nah, not happening!” for others. It's like letting others witness your “whooh-aah” in the spotlight while they yank those hairs. Waxing your private areas comes with a sense of vulnerability and, to a certain extent, involves trust. I don't mean to make it sound deep but it is.

A new mom on a mission to give her downstairs area a postpartum touch-up took to Reddit to share her not-so-supportive experience. As she wrapped up her session, she had a receipt thrust into her hands – it had the payment breakdown detailed to a level that would make anyone blush. The image was posted with the following caption: “Ladies, are they always this, uh, descriptive when taking down waxing instructions?”

The staff members, or “wax pro’s” did not leave anything up to the imagination, the receipt had the following descriptive details of services along with the cost: Brazilian six weeks or more

1/2 leg wax

Six months, postpartum, plus-sized woman Italian thick, coarse hair

1/2 leg from upper knee to thigh

Clean up labia but leave a lil bush

Labia to butt clean up The description written on the receipt. Picture: Screenshot/Reddit Plus, there wasn’t a price next to the bizarre descriptions. ‘’Lil bush“ sounds like a literal rapper with a mini fro on his head.

Reddit users had a chuckle about the ordeal. One commented: “As someone in the biz… they have their settings wrong. We keep notes, but I have never printed them on a receipt. Don’t feel self-conscious, all we actually see is skin and hair and when we’re done, there’s no more hair where you don’t want hair if it’s done well.” Okay so they are that descriptive just not on the receipts? It’s giving judgemental.