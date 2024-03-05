New poll reveals surprising insights on how a marriage impacts on happiness

Is love the secret to happiness? Recent research from a Gallup Poll has uncovered some fascinating findings about the happiness levels of married folks versus their single counterparts. According to the data, being married comes with a big bonus in the happiness department. Picture: Jakob Owens /unsplash According to the data, being married comes with a big bonus in the happiness department. The survey, which spanned from 2009 to 2023 and included more than 2.5 million adults in the US, revealed that married individuals consistently reported higher levels of happiness compared to those who were unmarried.

It seems that the old saying “happily ever after” might have some truth to it after all. But wait, there’s more! Even when the researchers took into account factors like age, race, ethnicity, gender and education, the happiness gap between married and unmarried individuals remained. It turns out that being part of a married duo brings a significant advantage when it comes to evaluating life satisfaction.

In fact, the data showed that married adults were anywhere from 12 to 24% happier than their unmarried counterparts, depending on the year. That’s a pretty substantial difference. And here’s a surprising twist: education, which is often seen as a key predictor of happiness, didn’t seem to outweigh the happiness boost that comes with marriage. The survey found that even married adults who didn’t attend a high school rated their lives more favourably than unmarried adults with a graduate degree. It seems that the love and support that come with marriage can work wonders for happiness levels.

Bradford Wilcox, a professor of sociology and director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virgini, reviewed and edited the Gallup Poll research, said: "We're social animals. And as Aristotle said, we are hard-wired to connect." When it comes to love and happiness, the age-old institution of marriage has long been a topic of fascination and debate. But what's the secret to a blissful union? Ian Kerner, a licensed marriage and family therapist and CNN relationships contributor, said the key might lie in the evolving expectations people had when choosing a life partner.

Kerner said the shift from the traditional “romantic marriage” to the more modern “companionate marriage” was becoming increasingly common. That meant that people were prioritising qualities in a partner that promoted long-term stability and satisfaction, often valuing companionship and friendship over intense passion. While the shift may lead to challenges in maintaining attraction, it also reflected a desire for a consistent and secure home base in the face of life’s adversities.

But what about those who choose to remain single? It turns out that studies have shown that single individuals can also experience high levels of happiness and life satisfaction. Dr Monica O'Neal, a Boston psychologist, said commitment, at its core, implied being bonded with another person, and for some, being single could provide a sense of independence, freedom and fulfilment in relationships outside marriage. But don’t discount the single life just yet. Other studies have shown that single individuals can also experience high levels of happiness and life satisfaction.

The independence, freedom and flexibility that come with being single can contribute to overall well-being. Additionally, strong social networks and fulfilling relationships outside marriage can positively impact happiness levels. Bella DePaulo, a social scientist and author, challenges the notion that everyone needs a partner to find happiness. Her research suggests that a substantial number of people prefer a single life, defying stereotypes about happiness and fulfilment.

Social psychologist Wendy Morris’s study on stereotypes of single people found that those who embraced their single lives felt increasingly satisfied over time, defying the common belief that single individuals became unhappier as they grew older. What’s the verdict? Jonathan Rothwell, the principal economist at Gallup, said it was difficult to pinpoint whether marriage was the direct cause of higher happiness levels. He suggested that people who possessed qualities associated with consistent happiness might also be more inclined to seek out marriage.