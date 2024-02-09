New study reveals how emojis can boost Tinder interactions

Tinder users who use emojis are 30% more likely to get responses from messages sent to a match than those who don’t, a new study has revealed. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the research – conducted by Danish Gambling Regulatory Authority DKcasinospot – also found that women used 41% more emojis than men in their Tinder bios.

In addition, travel, drinking and photography emojis are among the most commonly featured emojis. “Using emojis in bios has become an increasingly popular way to portray characteristics, hobbies, jobs as well as many other things in a fun and visual manner,” researchers explained. In order to conduct the research, DKcasinospot analysed 23 172 Tinder profiles in order to determine which emojis were the most commonly used.The individual emojis were then extracted and the exact number that each appeared was put into the index.

They found that “male shrug emoji” topped the list and was used in 1 367 profiles. “Often used to be playful, it shows potential matches that they shouldn't be taken too seriously,” the researchers said. A new study has revealed the most commonly used emojis on Tinder bios. Supplied image Meanwhile, the heart emoji is the second most used emoji, appearing 777 times.

“Quite a standard emoji, its purpose is self-explanatory, shows love and can portray a more friendly and approachable profile which could help you get more matches,” the researchers added. The camera emoji ranked third and the study found that it is mainly used to show people an Instagram handle. “Having this on your profile could lead people off the app and into your DMs.”

“This is also like the ghost emoji, usually followed by a Snapchat username,” they added. In addition, the study found that the plane emoji is also a great way to show potential matches that you have an adventurous side. “The desire to travel and explore the world is deemed an excellent quality, and surveys have shown that travelling can strengthen bonds between people.”

The laughing emoji is another popular emoji and the research found that it was used 402 times. “This emoji is used to give a profile a more light-hearted feel, shows that the person doesn’t take themselves too seriously and could be easy-going. “This also goes for emoji number eight, which shows a quirky face,” they said.

The researchers also explained that emojis are also used on Tinder accounts to show people's interests and hobbies. They believe that people with matching interests are more likely to swipe on each other as they already share common ground. In addition, the weightlifting emoji is the second most used to show people's interests and hobbies.

Researchers believe that it shows potential matches that a user is fit and active, and this could help attract more people and increase the chance of a successful match. “This is also the same as other fitness or activity-related emojis, such as the fifth (running), eighth (climbing), ninth (yoga/meditation) and 10th (cycling) most popular emojis.” Meanwhile, the study found that the book emoji is the third most used, with 243 uses out of the profiles we analysed.

“This emoji shows people’s love for reading. The online book community is vast and thriving, and sharing recommendations or discussing books you’ve read can open communication and start a great conversation.” In addition, music is another interest that can spark a great connection between people, the researchers said, adding that sharing the same music taste can create a deeper bond with matches. A new study has revealed the most commonly used emojis on Tinder bios. Supplied image “Having music-related emojis followed by genres or bands could increase the chances of getting matches.”

The remaining emojis are the soccer ball and camera. “The ball indicates a love of sport, which may be supporting or playing, both of which can lead to a great connection with others that may share a favourite team or play as well. “The camera shows a more artistic hobby that could help people connect with like-minded individuals who enjoy more creative hobbies.”

DKcasinospot added that in the evolving landscape of modern dating, emojis have become the unsung heroes of communication on platforms like Tinder. “It injects nuance, humour, and a dash of personality into the otherwise text-centric conversations. “No longer confined to just words, users are embracing this visual language to express sentiments that might be challenging to capture with mere letters.”