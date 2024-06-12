New study reveals interesting insights about Gen Z parents

Generation Z, a term which refers to the demographic cohort of those roughly born between 1997 and 2012, are becoming parents for the first time. Now, a landmark study conducted by leading Los Angeles-based strategic consultancy Culture Bureau, has found interesting insights into how this age group looks at parenting.

Some of the most notable findings were that Gen Z parents typically embody many unexpected dualities and contradictions. The study found that many regard themselves as radical traditionalists and for this reason, many Gen Z parents hold surprisingly traditional views on things like home ownership, divorce and suburban living. The Culture Bureau research also found that the era of the “frenemy” Instamom influencer is over and that Gen Z parents are increasingly seeking authenticity as they attempt to change the face of parenting and influence on social media.

At the helm of this pioneering research is Kasi Bruno, a strategic foresight and cultural intelligence expert and founder of the Culture Bureau. She explained that she was particularly interested in researching this topic because she believes Gen Z has transformed every part of culture and she believes that the world of parenting is next. “As the oldest turn 27 this year, Gen Z will make up the majority of first time parents by 2026, yet most businesses continue to ignore them as head of households and parents,” Bruno explained.

She also believes that this group is still fresh on the scene and ripe for exploration. Meanwhile, other findings from the Culture Bureau study was that unlike Millennials, the demographic cohort of individuals born between 1981 and 1996, Gen Z parents can’t rely on traditional support networks for guidance. “They seek it more often from their partners as they navigate parenthood as the first and only of their friends to have children,” Bruno said.

The study also found that Gen Z parents are less frugal than Millennial parents, but their “worth more” equation is different, Bruno explained. “Money and mental health top the list of must-know hot topics they want to teach their kids, according to Gen Z parents.” She added that Gen Z parents also love store brands far more than Millennials.