Nhlanhla Mafu is looking for fresh talent to join her fashion label

Nhlanhla Mafu may be more popular as a singer but she is also a fashion designer. When she’s not on stage with her band Mafikizolo, she’s focused on her clothing label, NN Vintage.

In expanding her fashion brand, Mafu took to social media to announce that she’s looking for new talent to join the team. “As we are growing as NN VINTAGE and are looking for amazing individuals to join the A team. Please check the poster for available posts. Thank you. If this post speaks to you, please call or WhatsApp our office line on +27 (81) 775-0363. We look forward to hearing from you all,” she wrote. The brand has five positions available, including two seamstresses, one hat maker, a beader and a social manager.

Already some of her followers are showing interest, with others wishing to model for the brand. Some even commended her for wanting to hire locals. “I love how you are for empowerment,” said @dudutsobane.

Another follower, @cebos_kitchenstudio, said: “May God continue to bless your beautiful heart.” Nhlanhla Mafu. Picture: Instagram NN Vintage is a proudly South African brand Mafu launched 17 years ago. The brand prides itself on creating elegant pieces for class women. Most of their pieces are inspired by African traditions and cultures. For example, they have the Shweshwe range, a collection of trendy pieces in Shweshwe prints inspired by the Basotho culture.