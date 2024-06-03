Nigerian designer and artist Olaolu Slawn partners with luxury French brand

African designers continue to break boundaries, proving they are some of the best in the world. Nigerian designer Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale, popularly known as Olaolu Slawn, celebrated Africa Day in style when he announced his collaboration with French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Slawn collaborated with the brand to paint the “Stolen Bag” collection. The limited edition features Slawn’s signature handpainted cartoons that are signed and numbered by him. Louis Vuitton bags handpainted by Olaolu Slawn. Picture: Instagram. The artist known for his unique paintings has worked with several luxury brands and celebrities. In April this year, he handpainted a custom Rolex watch. In December last year, he did a body paint art on American rapper and songwriter, Rubi Rose.

In 2023, he was announced as the designer for the 2023 BRIT Awards statuette. He joined the likes of Dame Vivienne Westwood, Anish Kapoor and Tracey Emin, and is currently the youngest designer to ever design the Brit Award statuette. Meanwhile, the London-based designer and his wife are expecting their second child. In other news, Zimbabwean handbag brand Vanhu Vamwe recently launched their “Buyers” 24/25 collection at Paris Fashion Week.