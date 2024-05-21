Nigerian teenager goes viral for crocheting her farewell matric gown

Crocheting is on the rise and, in a few years, it will be so big in the fashion world we’ll be seeing crochet pieces making statements as high-end fashion. The days of seeing crochet as a “granny” thing are over because young people are now so invested in keeping it alive. In a world where sustainability is key, the Gen Z is adamant about learning crocheting and using it to make modern-day fashion pieces.

The 18-year-old has turned her love for fashion into a profitable business by launching her fashion label, Oyinda’s. As an environmentally conscious person, Sarah prides herself on owning a brand that makes trendy, sustainable fashion pieces. She believes in redefining crochet by making colourful pieces that are stylish and versatile. Sarah’s work. Picture: Instagram. As a young designer, Sarah is already participating in fashion shows, showcasing her stunning creations made of sustainable material.