Nigerian teenager goes viral for crocheting her farewell matric gown

Crocheting is on the rise and, in a few years, it will be so big in the fashion world we’ll be seeing crochet pieces making statements as high-end fashion.
The days of seeing crochet as a “granny” thing are over because young people are now so invested in keeping it alive. In a world where sustainability is key, the Gen Z is adamant about learning crocheting and using it to make modern-day fashion pieces.
Sarah, affectionately known as That Crochet Gurl, a Nigerian teenage fashion designer based in America, went viral on social media when she crocheted her matric farewell dress.
Taking to TikTok, where she got over 16 million views for that video, Sarah documented the making of her dress, which would’ve cost $60 (R1,090.37) but took her about three days to complete.
@that_crochet_gurl00 Just going for my outfit🤭![CDATA[]]>💅 #fypage #prom #fypシ゚viral #promdress #crochetpromdress #promo #crochet #crochetblackgirls #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ Saturn X Slow Dancing In The Dark - reavesaudios
The pink gown with 3D rose detailing on the bottom was inspired by Zendaya’s pink satin Valentino gown at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The 18-year-old has turned her love for fashion into a profitable business by launching her fashion label, Oyinda’s.
As an environmentally conscious person, Sarah prides herself on owning a brand that makes trendy, sustainable fashion pieces. She believes in redefining crochet by making colourful pieces that are stylish and versatile.
As a young designer, Sarah is already participating in fashion shows, showcasing her stunning creations made of sustainable material.
She first showcased at her school’s fashion show in May 2023, followed by another show at the Bogosplit market in Boston and then in November 2023. She made her fashion week debut at the Boston Caribbean Fashion Week.