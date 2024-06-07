Nigeria’s Temi Otedola announced as a brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris

Nigerian actress and blogger Temi Otedola kept her followers in suspense about her collaboration with a French beauty brand. After hours of waiting, the cat was finally out of the bag and her two million followers learnt that she was the new Sub-Saharan African digital brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.

A delighted Otedola said: "Words cannot describe how honoured I am to partner with L'Oréal Paris Make-up. L'Oréal Paris was amongst the first beauty products I was introduced to as a young girl playing with my mother's make-up. “I have grown up loving the products and deeply respecting the company's values and vision. “The L'Oréal Paris woman is someone I deeply resonate with - confident, unapologetic, and always striving to make a difference in the world.

“I'm so excited to begin this beautiful partnership, sharing their ideals and all their amazing work to make us feel beautiful inside and out.” Temi Otedola. Picture: Instagram. The “Citation ”star joins South Africa’s very own Thuso Mbedu, who is the brand’s spokesperson for Sub-Saharan Africa. The general manager of the brand, Issima Oniangue, expressed her excitement about Otedola joining the family.