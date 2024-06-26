Nutritious and tasty lunch recipes to update your routine

Finding tasty, nutritious lunch ideas that you have the time to make is sometimes easier said than done. Whether you work from home or in an office, finding a moment to whip up anything beyond ham and cheese might feel like a miracle when you are juggling what feels like a million tasks. We have two simple ideas to help you update your routine.

Shish kebab flatbreads with Turkish fried eggs Serves: 4 Ingredients

300g beef sausage Olive oil, for drizzling 5ml paprika

4 eggs Salt and pepper 2 garlic cloves, crushed

250ml plain yoghurt Handful mint, chopped 4 flatbreads (like naan bread or wraps)

80ml sweet chilli sauce Chilli flakes, to sprinkle (optional) ½ red onion, thinly sliced

Method Squeeze the sausage meat from the casings. Shape the meat it into 4 long sausages and wind each around skewers. Cook under a hot grill or braai for about 15 minutes, turning halfway until cooked. Heat a splash of oil and paprika in a large frying pan on medium-high. Break in the eggs and fry for about 5 minutes, until the whites are set but the yolks are soft. Season with salt and pepper.

Combine the yoghurt, garlic and mint. Season with salt and pepper. Spread onto the flatbreads. Swirl the sweet chilli sauce through. Top with the eggs and drizzle the paprika oil over the eggs, shish kebabs, chilli flakes and onion. Recipe by the South African Poultry Association. Mushroom bunny chow. Picture: Supplied Mushroom bunny chow

Serves: 6 Ingredients Extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped 4 garlic cloves, finely grated 1 thumb-size piece of ginger, grated

500g button mushrooms, quartered 1 tbs garam masala 1 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric ½ tsp ground coriander ½ tsp ground cumin

4 pods of green cardamom Salt and pepper, to taste 2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 x 400g tin crushed tomatoes 1 cup vegetable stock 1 x 400g tin coconut cream

1 x 400g tin butter beans, drained 200g green beans, trimmed and cut into 2cm pieces Juice of ½ lemon

Fresh coriander for serving 6 mini sourdoughs or other mini loaves Method

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large pot. Add the onions and cook on medium until tender. Add the garlic and ginger and sauté until fragrant. Add the mushrooms and cook until golden. Add the spices, salt, and pepper to taste, and fry together for 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, remove the spicy mushrooms and set aside. Add the potatoes, pour in the chopped tomatoes and stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the potatoes are tender and the sauce has reduced and thickened. Add the coconut cream, butter beans and green beans. Simmer until the green beans are tender.

Return the mushrooms to the pot and stir to reheat. Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly. Finish the curry with fresh lemon juice and coriander. Cut the tops off the mini breads and gently scoop out the bread inside. Fill the bread “bowls” with the filling. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve immediately.