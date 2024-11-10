Independent Online
October Ride of the month

Nehaar Gosai is the winner of the October Ride of the Month Competition. SUPPLIED

Published Nov 10, 2024

Nehaar Gosai is our October Ride of the month competition winner.

Gosai, who is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in application development degree, is from Phoenix.

His prized ride is a 2006 Polo Player 9n3.

Gosai said he grew up with a love for cars and music and his car was a combination of his passion.

Owner: Nehaar Gosai

Vehicle: 2006 Polo Player 9n3

Specifications

Engine - 1.4. Trendline Manual transmission

Exterior - 15' BBS Porsche style rims with low profile tyres, performance exhaust with rear box changed. GTI grills (front bumper). Blacked out VW badges. Polo Vivo Blacked out headlights. Boot spoiler. Front bumper lip (Cupra lip). Quarter glass louvers and fog lamps

Interior - Customized lighting in the interior of the car (Under seats and around boot)

Nehaar Gosai’s customised sound include a Sony double din, 2 x 12' Targa Street pounders DVC subs (12000w each). SUPPLIED

Sound - Sony double din, 2 x 12' Targa Street pounders DVC subs (12000w each). A 4 channel amp (XTC Bamba BB 6000w). A mono block amp (XTC Volcano Hooka Series (10000w). A pre amp equalizer (XTC). 2 x Stage 3 JBL 6x9 speakers. 2 x 6' Stage 3 JBL door speaker Mids. 2 x 6' XTC door speaker Mids and 2 x Targa Majito Super Tweeters (1500w)

The 2006 Polo Player 9n3 has customized lighting in the interior of the car. SUPPLIED

Gosai has won a two-night stay at Premier Hotel, Port Edward and a R1000 voucher from IQ Customz.

To enter the Sunday Tribune Ride of the Month Competition, email, a picture of your ride followed by your full name, contact number and details about your ride, i.e. Car make and model, year and what makes it special to [email protected]

All pictures will be uploaded to the Sunday Tribune Facebook page - SundayTribuneSA

