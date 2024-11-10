Gosai, who is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in application development degree, is from Phoenix.

Nehaar Gosai is our October Ride of the month competition winner.

Gosai said he grew up with a love for cars and music and his car was a combination of his passion.

Interior - Customized lighting in the interior of the car (Under seats and around boot)

Exterior - 15' BBS Porsche style rims with low profile tyres, performance exhaust with rear box changed. GTI grills (front bumper). Blacked out VW badges. Polo Vivo Blacked out headlights. Boot spoiler. Front bumper lip (Cupra lip). Quarter glass louvers and fog lamps

Gosai has won a two-night stay at Premier Hotel, Port Edward and a R1000 voucher from IQ Customz.

To enter the Sunday Tribune Ride of the Month Competition, email, a picture of your ride followed by your full name, contact number and details about your ride, i.e. Car make and model, year and what makes it special to [email protected]

All pictures will be uploaded to the Sunday Tribune Facebook page - SundayTribuneSA