Oh baby! Daphney Phogole launches beauty salon

Young South African women continue to break barriers and follow their dreams. Lifestyle influencer Daphney Phogole has announced the launch of her brand Babygirl 24/7. Located in the heart of Cape Town, Babygirl 24/7 is expected to become one of the most sought-after beauty havens in the city.

“At Babygirl 24/7, we will offer a range of high-quality beauty treatments encompassing nails, lashes, waxing, make-up, skin treatments, and hair styling. “Each experience is carefully crafted to transport clients into a world of indulgence and refinement, where every visit becomes an unforgettable escape,” says Phongole. The announcement of her beauty salon comes right on time during Women’s Month when most women share their success stories to inspire others.

Phongole says her passion for beauty led her to start Babygirl 24/7. She wanted to create a space for women to pamper themselves. She follows the likes of Smangele Sibisi, the founder of Indalo Nubian Salon, who opened her salon at 25. There is also Mabel Ledwaba, the founder of Havillah Beauty, whose business took off during her teenage years when she did people’s hair in her bedroom. However, it was only in 2008 that she made it official after receiving funding from her husband.

“It was very difficult to break into the beauty industry considering the fact that many brands that were available on the market were big international brands that people had grown to love and trust. “People also had less knowledge about beauty products and these products were just seen as a luxury. “So, we had to find our own niche within the beauty industry and be ready to grow with our clients without necessarily poaching from other brands.,” Ledwaba told “True Love”.