Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure are expecting their first child

The “Strictly Come Dancing” star Oti Mabuse is expecting her first child with husband Marius Lepure. Mabuse shared the exciting news on her Instagram Stories, revealing that they had been trying to conceive for a while and were grateful that it had finally happened.

In her post, Mabuse mentioned after a period of trying and feeling overwhelmed, the couple decided to take the pressure off themselves and focus on enjoying their time together. “My friend @takkies7 asked me to test because I was drinking coffee and I don’t even like coffee. We had been trying for a while and decided to stop ( it all got too much) and just live life as us two, nothing was happening. “We enjoyed each other's company, dinners, concerts, and parties, just simply removed all the pressure and here we are,” shared Mabuse.

Screen shot from Oti Mabuse’s Insta Stories. Mabuse's pregnancy announcement was made during her Breakfast Show, which took place on Saturday, August 26. During the show, an excited Mabuse revealed the news to her guests, with her husband by her side. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show (@otimabusesbreakfastshow) Following the TV announcement, the couple posted a joint statement on their social media accounts, expressing their excitement and readiness to become parents. They jokingly described the experience as scarier than adventurous activities like swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs, or swinging from bridges.

“This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever asked for ❤️,” said the couple in the statement. “We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as a family of 3 plus Leo 😍🐶 it’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot along the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder 😂,” said the couple.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse) Later, they shared a montage of clips capturing the adorable moments of their family and friends' reactions to the big news.

They captioned the post with a heartfelt message, explaining that living in a different country as a couple meant they couldn't share the news face-to-face with their family. They expressed their gratitude to their friends who had become like family to them. Our “yes” year is getting better and better and so is our little family 👶🏽 Living in a different country as a couple means you don’t have family around to break the news face-to-face to. “And most often friends became family ❤️ we are so extremely lucky with our group of friends, *disclaimer* this isn’t all of them not enough video space 😂 but we kept our circle really tight, full of positive energy, laughter and joy 💕

“Because that first and second trimester can be super super challenging 😥Really grateful 😇.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse) Since Mabuse shared the news of her pregnancy, an overwhelming wave of love and support has poured in from both fans and friends alike. TV host Minnie Dlamini wrote: “I’m in tears 😭❤️ So beautiful Mama.”

Singer LeAnne Dlamini commented: “So beautiful! Congratulations family! Heartwarming.” English presenter Jamie Laing added: “This is wonderful in so many ways.” Mabuse and Lepure tied the knot in 2014. Last year, they expanded their family by welcoming a furry baby named Leo, adding a new dimension to their lives.