Our continent through the lens

Their work showcases a selection of the world’s best photojournalism and documentary photography. It invites viewers to step outside the news cycle and look more deeply at both prominent and overlooked stories from across the world.

Executive Director World Press Photo, Joumana El Zein Khoury said each year, jurors from all over the globe review tens of thousands of photos to find a selection that is visually stunning, tells stories that matter and represents our shared world.

Dada Paul Rakotazandriny, 91, who is living with dementia, and his granddaughter, Odliatemix Rafaraniriana, 5, get ready for church on Sunday morning at his home in Antananarivo, Madagascar. | Lee-Ann Olwage

“This year’s selection includes stories of desperation, hunger, war and loss but also of perseverance, courage, love, family, dreams ... and more butterflies than anyone has the right to expect.”

There are 24 winning projects and six honourable mentions. Additionally, the jury included two special mentions in the selection. The awarded stories will be shown to millions as part of the annual exhibition in over 60 locations around the world. Millions more will see the winning stories online.