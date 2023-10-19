The beauty world is forever evolving, with new trends emerging all the time. I remember in 2020, during the lockdown, I didn’t know how to do make-up and used that time to learn. By the time I mastered the eyebrows, a new trend had already been introduced.

At first, I was disappointed, but then I reminded myself that when it comes to make-up, sometimes it’s best to stick to what you know, and I did that. However, it is good to be up-to-date with the latest trends. Thanks to TikTok, we no longer have to watch long videos on YouTube learning how to do make-up. Many vloggers have moved to TikTok, where they share all beauty tips and tricks in three minutes or less. Here are some of our favourite beauty trends that have gone viral on TikTok.

Concealer-only make-up Gone are the days when we would wear a foundation all over the face. Nowadays, the make-up gurus keep it minimal. Instead of wearing a foundation, concealer is the way to go. It’s always best to use a liquid concealer instead of a stick for that dewy finish. TikTok famous MUA Flavia Jacintho taught us how to even get a facelift using concealer.

And a bonus about using concealer is that it is much cheaper than a foundation, so you get to save. A concealer coverage give you that soft glam look. Picture: Pexels. Dark lipliner Early this year, there was a lady on TikTok who tried to shame the dark lipliner trend, saying it was tacky, and the girls came for her, she had to delete her video.

The dark lipliner trend was famous in the early 2000s and has made a huge comeback. It was made popular by American girls who did it with a lip gloss finish, and now, you can do it with any lipstick of your choice. Many use an eyebrow pencil to draw the line around their lips and it works like any other lipliner. Talk about killing two birds with one stone. Natural brows

Of course, there are people who still draw their eyebrows, but that trend is not so big anymore. Nowadays, natural eyebrows are the thing. Having a spoolie is a must because you brush up your eyebrows and apply an eyebrow gel or sunlight green bar soap to keep your eyebrows intact. After that, you fill the gaps using a sharp eyebrow pencil and give your eyebrows a desired shape using a concealer, and then you’re good to go.

Natural eyebrows are very much on trend. Picture: Pexels. Liquid blush The era of powdered blush is coming to an end because liquid blush is here to stay. Using a liquid blush over a powdered one is better because it doesn’t leave any crease, giving you that lux, dewy finish. Also, another nice thing about a liquid blush is that you can use it to taint your lip colour.

Indian make-up artist known as Karishma.mua on TikTok has perfected this trend. For her sister’s wedding, she used a drop of liquid blush to enhance the colour of her lips, and it came out perfect. Individual lashes Strip eyelashes are nice because you can always take them off whenever. However, individual lash extensions are winning because they last longer and blend well with natural lashes.

Just make sure you get a professional who will leave the required space in-between the lashes and will make sure you get the correct length, or else you’ll look like you’re wearing a fan. Individual lashes. Picture: Pexels. Fake beauty spots Beauty spots have become so popular. After doing a full face-beat, make-up enthusiasts now do fake beauty spots for a more enhanced beauty experience.

Using a liquid eyeliner, you simply do dots anywhere you think the beauty spot will look good. Most people do them on their cheeks or below the nostrils. Gelish nails Long nails look good, but they can be uncomfortable. It’s nice to see most people gravitate towards short, gelish nails. This is because acrylic nails can damage the nail bed, leaving your nails thin.