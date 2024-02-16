Pamela Mtanga announced as the face of the new Wonderbra x Mr Price collaboration

Media personality Pamela Mtanga started the year off with a massive collaboration. The multimedia entrepreneur has been announced as the face of the new Wonderbra x Mr Price collaboration.

What makes this collaboration between three brands iconic is that it was launched during the Month of Love. “This collaboration is truly iconic,” Mtanga explained. “On the one side, Wonderbra is a legacy brand that is well known for understanding the anatomy of women’s bodies to create quality products that fit so seamlessly. “On the other side is Mr Price, a brand that sparked my love for fashion through their ‘something new every day’ slogan when I was an early teen. These brands coming together to create a collection with me as a fashion influencer is quite a game-changer.”

Pamela Mtanga. Picture: Supplied In an Instagram post, Mtanga explained that she agreed to be part of this campaign because due, to the nature of her work, she usually wears clothes that require a comfortable bra. And since it is known how uncomfortable bras can be, she needed to be part of something that will be embraced by most women. “More often than not, I wear impractical gowns, tulle dresses, corsets and the like because I like to make a fashion statement when I step out, and that’s anything but comfortable.