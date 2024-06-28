Parents urged to be vigilant as the highest poison incidences among children are reported in winter

Winter often means more people are using cough and cold medicines. While many accidental ingestions may not be very harmful, there is still a risk of severe toxicity. This highlights the need for proper storage and supervision of medications. Parents have been urged to store medications out of children’s reach right after using them. This simple action can greatly reduce the risk of accidents and ensure a child’s safety.

If a youngster does ingest a toxic dose of medicine, acting quickly is crucial. Contact the poison helpline or seek medical help immediately. Timely medical care can make a significant difference in ensuring the child's safety. Tygerberg Hospital (TBH) and the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital (RCWMCH) Poisons Information Centres are advising parents and caregivers to be extra careful during the winter months. Dispose of old or unused chemicals and medications properly according to local regulations. Picture: Davide Baraldi/Pexels Even though poisonings can happen at any time, the cold weather increases the risk of accidental poisonings, such as taking medications by mistake.

In 2023, the Poison Information Helpline in the Western Cape received 12,267 calls related to poison incidents. About 42% of these calls were about exposure to medications. Worryingly, more than one-third of these cases involved children aged one to five, with 1 096 incidents reported. Carine Marks, the director of the Poisons Information Centre at TBH, urged parents and caregivers to be particularly careful with storing medicines, especially those that are sweet, flavoured, or brightly coloured. A child's natural curiosity can lead them to explore and ingest these substances without knowing they can be dangerous.

Many common household items can be poisonous if they are used or stored incorrectly. Here’s a list of some items you should be aware of: Cleaning products

– Bleach can cause burns, respiratory issues and poisoning if ingested. – Ammonia causes irritation to the respiratory system and eyes and is particularly dangerous when mixed with bleach. – Drain cleaners contain harsh chemicals that can cause severe burns.

– Toilet and oven cleaners are iften highly corrosive and harmful if ingested or inhaled. Personal care products – Toothpaste contains fluoride, which can be toxic in large amounts.

– Mouthwash often contains alcohol and other chemicals harmful if swallowed. – Nail polish remover is full of acetone, which can be toxic when inhaled or ingested. Medications

Overconsumption of over-the-counter pain medications like ibuprofren, vitamin, and supplements, particularly those containing iron or vitamin A, can be harmful. Food and drink – Alcohol is toxic to children and pets, even in small amounts.

– Certain foods: Foods like chocolate, grapes, avocados, onions and garlic are harmful to pets. Other items – Laundry detergent pods are highly concentrated and can cause burns and poisoning.

– Essential oils can be toxic if ingested or applied to the skin without dilution. – Plants like philodendron and dieffenbachia are toxic if ingested. Safety tips

Proper storage: Keep all potentially toxic items in locked cabinets or out of reach of children and pets. Label reading: Always read and follow the labels for usage and storage instructions. Keep all medicines out of reach and locked away from children. Disposal: Dispose of old or unused chemicals and medications properly according to local regulations.

Familiarise yourself with common signs of poisoning and keep emergency numbers handy. Educate children: Teach kids that medicines are not sweets. Proper disposal: Safely get rid of old or unused medications.

Stay vigilant: Always supervise children, especially in areas where medications are kept. In case of poisoning, here is where to get help: Emergency contact numbers:

– All emergencies: 112 (cell phone) or 10177 (landline) – Poisons Information Helpline: 0861 555 777 The National Poisons Information Helpline, active since 2015, is a crucial resource for dealing with poisonings.