Patrick Dempsey named ‘People’ magazine’s sexiest man alive for 2023

Acclaimed as McDreamy on “Grey’s Anatomy”, actor Patrick Dempsey was named “People” magazine’s “sexiest man alive” for 2023, this week. The 57-year-old, who takes over the illustrious title from 2022 honouree, ‘Marvel’ star Chris Evans, said he was “completely shocked” when he heard the news and thought it was a joke.

“I’ve always been the bridesmaid,” Dempsey told “People” magazine for the cover story. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.” Dempsey became somewhat of a household name over the years, starring in nearly 250 episodes of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” as heartthrob neurosurgeon Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd.

He was also a modern-day Prince Charming in the 2007 musical film “Enchanted”. Dempsey is married to make-up artist and beauty line founder Jillian. The couple are the parents to Talula, 21, as well as 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby. “They're just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be,” Dempsey told “People” magazine of what he expects of his family’s reaction to his “sexiest man alive” status.

“Which is good, they keep me young,” the actor added. And on taking home the Sexiest Man Alive crown for this year, Dempsey added: “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life.” Meanwhile, Dempsey will feature in the biopic “Ferrari”, which will be released in December. The movie was directed by Michael Mann and portrays Italian Formula One driver Piero Taruffi. The film also stars Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.