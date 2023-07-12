Perfume manufacturer Bathabile Moreki among the finalists in the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards

It’s that time of the year when Veuve Clicquot selects six entrepreneurial women as finalists for the annual Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award in South Africa. For over 50 years, true to the heritage of its trailblazing leader, Madame Clicquot, the Bold programme has highlighted and empowered remarkable women in business.

One of the ladies who made it to this year’s Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award finals is Bathabile Moreki, the founder of The Perfume Co.Africa. Moreki is a businesswoman operating in the beauty industry. She launched her company during the Covid-19 pandemic, focusing on producing locally manufactured fragrances. Driven by a commitment to empower individuals through meaningful employment, Moreki established a wholesale business specialising in oil-based perfumes. This venture provides distribution opportunities and allows aspiring entrepreneurs to embrace ownership through a franchise model.

Her business has shown immense growth, selling over 20 000 bottles within 12 months of business. She has also mentored more than 2 000 individuals, predominantly women and youth from townships and rural regions. Moreki put effort into building her business. Using her education and the skills she gained from the corporate world, she managed to secure over R7.8 million in funding on her own without the assistance of any consulting firms. At first, she was sceptical but quickly put herself together and focused on the positive.

“Yes, I thought, what if I fail, but I was like, what if I make it?” she says. Today, her business has expanded into neighbouring countries, including Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, and Mozambique. Other businesswomen who made it to this year’s Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award finals include Mahlatse Mamaila, founder of Ino Biodiesel, and Zama Ngcobo, founder of WMN Attorneys.