Pharmacists are emerging as the unsung heroes in bridging South Africa's healthcare gap amid shortage of doctors

South Africa's healthcare sector is grappling with a persistent shortage of primary care physicians, exacerbating the challenges posed by the country's ongoing economic difficulties. However, there is a glimmer of hope as pharmacists emerge as key players in providing basic healthcare services to the population.

Currently, the primary care physician-to-patient ratio in SA is 60 to every 100 000, compared to the global average of 152 to 100,000 patients. Nurses, too, are in short supply. The majority of South Africans, approximately 83%, lack access to private medical care, making it difficult for them to seek the services of general practitioners and dentists and even acquire essential medications. Even those with medical aid have been forced to downgrade to more affordable plans with reduced coverage.

In the face of these challenges, pharmacists are emerging as unsung heroes, playing a crucial role in bridging the healthcare gap. According to Nicole Jennings, the spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, pharmacists' contribution in addressing this disparity cannot be overstated. Just a few years ago, pharmacists were an underutilised resource in the medical field. However, societal changes and a growing recognition of their valuable skill sets have transformed their role from mere medical shopkeepers to vital healthcare providers.

Pharmacists undergo rigorous education and training that is similar to that of doctors, equipping them with a wealth of knowledge and skills that can make a significant difference in patient care. Moreover, pharmacists find themselves in a unique position in retail pharmacy settings, where they can dedicate more time to patients. They assist with answering questions, providing vital medication counselling, and offering tailored guidance to each individual. This extended patient interaction fosters a deeper understanding of patient's needs, enabling pharmacists to deliver personalised healthcare solutions.

Whereas “doctors are primarily responsible for diagnosing medical conditions, prescribing medications and creating treatment plans. In most instances, they have limited time for each patient due to the volume of patients they need to see in a day”. “Recent studies suggest that South African patients visit community pharmacies more often than they do doctors. Therefore, community pharmacies provide patients with easy access to healthcare professionals closer to home. “Another positive is that the number of community-based pharmacies in the country is increasing, which again makes them ideally placed to provide expanded healthcare services,” claims Jennings.

South Africa has a critical shortage of doctors, with fewer than one doctor to treat 1000 patients. This was confirmed by the national health minister, Joe Phaahla, in an answer to a parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance. Jennings highlights the pressing need for people to have easy access to top-notch healthcare in our country. She suggests that reshaping the role of pharmacists, shifting their focus from simply dispensing medicines to offering comprehensive services that address patient needs, can enable them to play a more proactive part in South Africa's healthcare system.

Not only will this approach help reduce costs, but it will also optimise health outcomes for the population. According to Jennings, this shift in the role of pharmacists is not limited to South Africa alone; it is a global trend. Pharmacists are gaining greater significance in healthcare systems worldwide by providing:

Medication management Pharmacists play a critical role in ensuring safe and effective medication use. With the rise of chronic diseases and complex treatment regimens, they help patients manage their medications, preventing adverse drug interactions and optimising treatment outcomes. This becomes even more important when people are facing challenges in accessing medical aid and healthcare services.

Patient education In the absence of comprehensive medical insurance, people might rely more on self-care and over-the-counter (OTC) medications. Pharmacists are valuable sources of information, educating patients about proper medication use, potential side effects, and available alternatives. This empowers patients to make informed decisions about their health.

Primary care access As the shortage of primary care physicians continues, pharmacists have stepped in to provide basic healthcare services. They can administer vaccines, conduct health screenings, offer point-of-care testing (for diabetes and cholesterol levels) and refer patients to appropriate healthcare providers when necessary.

Preventive care They can engage in health promotion and disease prevention activities. By offering counselling on lifestyle modifications (e.g., diet, exercise) and guiding smoking cessation and immunisations, they contribute to reducing the burden of chronic diseases. Tele-pharmacy and remote services

The expansion of tele-health and remote healthcare services is allowing pharmacists to provide consultations and medication management remotely. This is particularly useful in reaching under served populations or individuals without medical insurance. Medication cost management Pharmacists can help by suggesting cost-effective alternatives and exploring prescription assistance programmes.

Collaborative care Pharmacists are increasingly being integrated into interdisciplinary healthcare teams. They collaborate with physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to ensure coordinated and comprehensive patient care, which is especially important when medical aid coverage is limited. “The role of pharmacists is expanding to fill gaps in healthcare access and provide essential services, especially in the context of decreasing medical insurance coverage.