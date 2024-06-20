Pharrell Williams drops the highly anticipated LV Spring-Summer 2025 Men’s Collection

All eyes were on the creative director of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams as he unveiled yet another collection for the brand at Paris Fashion Week. Titled “Le monde est à vous” (The World Is Yours), the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2025 Men’s Collection celebrates humans beings that co-inhabit the Earth.

“Imagining a solar view of humanity – a zoomed-out perspective on Earth – the collection plays with macro versus micro visions of colour, construction and surface decoration,” a statement read. It added: “At a distance, silhouettes appear muted and monotone while, on closer inspection, intricate savoir-faire manifests with sensorial and sensory impact. The effect reflects the idea of skin, seemingly tonal from afar but technically sophisticated up close. "The study inspires a palette rendered in the nuances of skin tones of all the humans of the planet, including the deepest black developed by the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme.

“It is illuminated in the tonal styling of looks as well as second-skin garments spun from the finest silks and coloured translucent cloths. “Patterns and monograms are infused with skin-like qualities, woven materials pose as animal hides, and accessories are crafted with the tactility of skin.“ Lebo Malope for Louis Vuitton. Picture: Supplied. The event, which took place on the rooftop of La Maison de l’UNESCO, was attended by some of South Africa’s most acclaimed young creatives.