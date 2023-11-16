Pizza for breakfast? This recipe will leave you salivating

If cold leftover pizza is a breakfast you would rather leave as a college memory but the idea of pizza for breakfast still appeals, then this recipe is for you. You can find breakfast pizza pretty much anywhere these days. Courtesy of the South African Poultry Association this breakfast pizza – topped with eggs, cheese, tuna, and olives is nothing like that leftover take-out.

That is not to say it is better, but it is certainly a different type of pizza experience, one worth getting out of bed a little early for. In this recipe, eggs are the hero of the dish. Not only are eggs high in protein but they are also everyday nutrition heroes. South Africa’s National Department of Health dietary guidelines allow for an egg daily. Eating eggs impart healthful doses of immune-supporting selenium and vitamin D, the B-vitamin riboflavin, which helps in converting food to the energy that your body can use, and choline, a nutrient grouped with the B-complex vitamins that are good for your brain.

Tuna and egg pap pizza. Picture: Supplied Tuna and egg pap pizza Serves: 4 Ingredients

3 cups vegetable stock 1½ cups braai pap 200g block cheddar cheese, grated

Salt and pepper ½ x 410g tin tomato puree ½ white or red onion, thinly sliced

170g tin tuna chunks in oil, drained ½ x 100g packet kalamata olives 4 eggs

Handful basil Method To make the pap, heat the stock in a large saucepan and whisk in the braai pap. Bring to a simmer. Turn the heat down to low, cover, and cook for 10-15 minutes or until all the liquid has been absorbed.

Stir in half of the cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the pap into a 26 cm x 30 cm greased baking tray. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Spread the pap base with tomato puree and sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Top with onion, tuna and olives. Use the back of a spoon to make 4 wells in between the filling and break an egg into each. Season eggs with salt and pepper.