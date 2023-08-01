Planning to let off some steam: The benefits, risks and guidelines of saunas

Saunas have been used for centuries as a means of relaxation, rejuvenation and promoting overall well-being. With their rising popularity, it is important to understand what a sauna is, the potential benefits it offers, any associated risks or side effects, and guidelines for optimal usage.

A sauna is a small room or enclosure designed to create a dry heat environment, typically using a stove or heater that emits radiant heat. The temperature inside a sauna can range from 70 to 100 degrees Celsius, creating a controlled high-temperature environment. Below is a list of the benefits: One study, conducted in Finland, followed 2 315 men, aged between 42 to 60, over the course of 20 years. Findings suggested that people who use a sauna may have a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Relaxation and stress relief: Saunas promote relaxation by increasing circulation and releasing endorphins, the body's natural feel-good hormones. The heat and steam can help soothe muscles, reduce tension, and alleviate stress.

Improved cardiovascular health: Regular sauna use has been associated with improved heart health. The heat causes blood vessels to dilate, increasing blood flow and improving cardiovascular function. Saunas may also help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Detoxification: Sweating helps cleanse the skin, unclog pores, and remove metabolic waste products. Muscle recovery and pain relief: The heat from saunas can help relax muscles, reduce inflammation, and relieve muscle soreness. Saunas may also provide temporary relief from conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and muscle tension.

Enhanced respiratory function: Steam saunas, in particular, can help open up airways, improve breathing, and alleviate symptoms of respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis. Below are the potential side effects and risks: While saunas are generally safe for most people, it is important to be aware of potential risks and side effects. These include: Dehydration: Excessive sweating in a sauna can lead to dehydration. It is crucial to drink plenty of water before, during, and after sauna sessions to maintain proper hydration levels.

Overheating: Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause overheating, leading to symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and fainting. It is important to listen to your body and exit the sauna if you feel unwell. Skin irritation: Some individuals may experience skin irritation or dryness due to the heat and dry air in saunas. It is advisable to moisturise the skin before and after sauna use. Pregnancy and medical conditions: Pregnant women, individuals with certain medical conditions (such as uncontrolled high blood pressure, heart conditions, or respiratory problems), and those taking medications that affect blood pressure should consult a healthcare professional before using a sauna.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable sauna experience, consider the following guidelines: Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water before, during, and after sauna sessions to prevent dehydration. Duration: Start with shorter sessions, typically 10-15 minutes, and gradually increase the duration as tolerated. Avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Listen to your body: Pay attention to how you feel during sauna sessions. If you experience any discomfort, dizziness, or light-headedness, exit the sauna immediately. There is a misconception that sweating can rid the body of toxins, according to Medical News Today. Although using a sauna causes sweating, there is no evidence to support the notion that this process helps the body detoxify. The kidneys, liver, and intestines are primarily responsible for removing toxins like alcohol, mercury, and aluminium. Saunas offer a multitude of potential benefits, including relaxation, improved cardiovascular health and muscle recovery.