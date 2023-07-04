POLO SA partners with Gerber & Co on a new sustainable Merino wool collection

In a world filled with landfills and harmful products to the environment, fashion designers have taken on the responsibility to curb fast fashion. According to an article published by Geneva Environment Network, the fashion industry makes up 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions, dries up water sources and pollutes rivers and streams.

It is also reported that at least 60% of all materials used by the fashion industry are made from plastic – a danger to the environment. In reducing pollution caused by fashion, – POLO South Africa has collaborated with Gerber & Co. to produce their first-ever capsule collection of 100% Merino wool men’s knitwear as part of their POLO Purpose Initiative. Alia Peer, creative director of POLO South Africa, says this collaboration is their way of leaning towards sustainable fashion by being supportive of pure wool because of its biodegradable nature as fossil fuel-driven fibres like polyester, although they can be recycled, still cause microplastic pollution and enter waterways and soil.

“We have long supported wool and natural fibres. But using Merino wool in our most traceable project to date, from raw material to finished garment, celebrates this incredible natural resource grown in our home country. “There are not many raw materials that are entirely cradle-to-cradle where you can say, if this ever ends up on a landfill it is going to biodegrade and not only will it break down, it will add nutrients back into the soil,” says Peer. Although we have brands like Maxhosa Africa that use Merino wool, there is still a gap for sustainable fashion in South Africa.

Yes, most brands use off-cuts but, only a few use biodegradable materials- which would be advantageous not only to the climate but the South African economy as well. “South Africa produces forty-two million kilograms of wool annually, and around 70% of our production is Merino wool, of which most is exported into the global apparel sector. “Globally, South Africa is the highest certified, sustainable wool supplier to the whole world. Although South African wool is known globally for the best quality and sustainability, very little of this is making it into the local market.