Popular beauty trends on TikTok

TikTok is full of beauty tricks and tips, and currently on trend is the Barbie Botox. It has little to do with the Barbie doll and everything to do with an injection on the shoulders to help release tension.
After getting it done, the neck looks different, giving it the illusion of a Barbie doll neck, hence the name.
According to research conducted by beauty experts at Lilac St., Barbie Botox is currently the most popular beauty trend on TikTok, with over 50 million views.
“Barbie Botox takes the top spot in the rankings with over 50 million views on TikTok for the beauty trend, with over 3K posts in the last week alone.
“This viral trend, originally designed to relieve intense neck muscles, is recognized for its aesthetic benefit, giving the illusion of a longer neck resembling a Barbie doll,” reports Lilac.
Calming skincare is also on the rise, with most people moving towards a routine that is soothing and relaxing on their skin.
With over 15 million views on TikTok, this routine is mostly followed by people with inflamed and irritated skin.
Y2K challenge is also one of the growing beauty trends on TikTok. This challenge sees people do early 2000s make-up looks using P-Square’s hit song “Bizzy Body”, released in 2005.
Currently sitting on 14,5 million views, the challenge is done by the young and the old, men and women, it’s so fun watching people mimic their favourite African stars who were at their prime in the early 2000s.
Below are some of our favourite Y2K Challenge looks.
@theovansmoke ♬ Bizzy Body - P-Square
@itzzammie I would have slayed them all in the 90s 🤣😂 #itzzammie #y2k #nollywood ♬ Bizzy Body - P-Square