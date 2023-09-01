Popular beauty trends on TikTok

TikTok is full of beauty tricks and tips, and currently on trend is the Barbie Botox. It has little to do with the Barbie doll and everything to do with an injection on the shoulders to help release tension. After getting it done, the neck looks different, giving it the illusion of a Barbie doll neck, hence the name.

According to research conducted by beauty experts at Lilac St., Barbie Botox is currently the most popular beauty trend on TikTok, with over 50 million views. “Barbie Botox takes the top spot in the rankings with over 50 million views on TikTok for the beauty trend, with over 3K posts in the last week alone. “This viral trend, originally designed to relieve intense neck muscles, is recognized for its aesthetic benefit, giving the illusion of a longer neck resembling a Barbie doll,” reports Lilac.