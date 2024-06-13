Popular Cape Town doughnut shop Grumpy & Runt closes its doors

POPULAR Cape Town doughnut shop Grumpy & Runt has announced it is closing its doors due to “production issues”. Taking to Instagram On Tuesday, the team wrote: “Dear G&R Friends! Unfortunately, we are no longer in the position to keep our doors open anymore. We’ve faced some hard challenges that are simply too big for a small business to recover from.

“It’s been an INCREDIBLE journey. Thank you to each and every one of you for the support. “We wish we could personally thank each person who’s made this adventure even more amazing than we anticipated. It has been an honour to make donuts for all of you. Thank you for letting us be part of your stories.” The team said they had intended to trade throughout June but, due to their worst ongoing production battle to date, they were left with no choice but to close immediately.

“We don’t know what the future holds, but we hope to see you all again at some point. Thank you for being on this incredible journey with us. We love you all,” they said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grumpy & Runt (@grumpyandrunt) Grumpy & Runt was the brainchild of Johke Steenkamp and Carla Gontier, and specialised in making artisanal doughnuts, along with home-made deli sandwiches and a wide variety of vegan options.

According to the owners, the deli was born to make veganism accessible, interesting, fun and enticing. With a quirky name and a charming atmosphere, the brand was a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts. Grumpy & Runt is not the only popular Cape Town-based restaurant that closed its doors this year, The Melting Pot and Emazulwini permanently shut their doors as well. Also taking to Instagram, chef and owner of The Melting Pot John van Zyl wrote: “After many years of serving you our signature menus and creating unforgettable memories around our tables, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently, effective 28th April 2024.

“While we are saddened to say goodbye to this chapter, we want to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to every one of you who have dined with us and celebrated special occasions,” The closure of the restaurant did not stop Van Zyl from doing what he does best - he is currently cooking and bringing the flavours he is known for at Time Out Market. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Cape Town (@timeoutmarketcapetown) Founder of Emazulwini, Mmabatho Molefe is back to hosting The South African, a dinner series that explores being South African from her point of view. After a four-year hiatus, breaking glass ceilings and winning awards, she is back to where it all started. “Cooking has always been a part of who I am. It’s never felt like a skill that I have acquired, but rather something that I just have to share. So much so that when it stops making sense, when it stops being heartfelt and genuine, I feel as if a certain part of me is not being true to myself.