Popular Durban restaurant Brown Sugar celebrates one year anniversary by helping actor Linda Majola revive Humble Cafe

One of Durban’s most popular restaurants is celebrating a year in business. Situated at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga, the restaurant was founded by Nkululeko Linda Maseko, a respected businessman from Soweto in Johannesburg.

The restaurant offers its customers a contemporary dining experience, one that has a fusion-based food style and is inclusive in its service and offering. Since its grand opening in June 2023, the restaurant has rapidly become KwaZulu-Natal's ultimate destination for opulent dining experiences curated by Michelin-star deserving chefs and offering visually stunning spaces. It offers a diverse and exquisite menu that blends international cuisine with local flavours.

From a Japanese menu featuring delectable noodles and dumplings to gourmet burgers and classic shisanyama, the isithebe platter elevates the beloved township taste. Dinner offerings include succulent steaks, fresh salmon, and much more, showcasing a sophisticated culinary experience for the esteemed “sugar people“. Brown Sugar restaurant. Picture: Nkosie Mlaba In launching the restaurant, Maseko said he has always loved Durban and wanted something of his own in the city.

“I've always loved the city, with nostalgic memories from early childhood. KZN and Durban became places I could run to, and I wanted something to call my own here. It was also a fresh start, a new place to begin again,” he said. In celebration of its one year anniversary, the restaurant has collaborated with the Qadi Foundation to enhance and renovate the establishment of actor and young entrepreneur, Linda Majola, who is the owner of Humble Cafe. Majola founded the Humble Cafe food truck in 2019. After saving some money, he managed to buy a trailer with the hope of expanding his business in the future but due to inflation, he had to close it down early last year.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Today I bid farewell to Humble Cafe. Inflation has proven to be the most crippling thing for us small business owners and I’m sick to my stomach to have to close my doors. This is all I’ve ever had, my heart is aching.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown Sugar Oceans (@brownsugaroceans) Speaking to Independent Media Lifestyle on the new Humble Cafe, Majola said he is forever thankful for the support given by Brown Sugar and the Qadi Foundation.

“They are my guiding lights and I aspire to one day pass on the kindness to others. Their demonstration of ubuntu has inspired me to believe in the power of unity and what we can accomplish together. “Relying on the support of those around me to breathe new life into this business is the essence of building a strong community. Witnessing the power of collaboration in bringing this extraordinary vision to reality has truly exemplified the core values of Humble. “Inflation has been a hindrance, however, we have faith in the community to support us,” he said.