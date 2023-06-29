Popular food company aims to redefine health and wellness with first-of-its-kind concept store in Durban

Leading health and wellness brand Futurelife officially opened a first-of-its-kind concept store at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday. The store provides a comprehensive range of products and also features quality, co-branded Futurelife and Adidas apparel and merchandise for both adults and kids.

One of the other standout features of the store is the ‘Smart Café’, where all products served contain the company’s goodness. Leading health and wellness brand Futurelife officially opened a first-of-its-kind concept store at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga. Picture: Supplied Customers can indulge in freshly-made smoothies, accompanied by a delightful range of infused yoghurts, muffins and oat cups. And as part of their commitment to sustainability, all packaging will be recyclable, and the store will provide tasting samples and cooking demonstrations to engage and inspire customers.

Managing director of Futurelife Mark Bunn said they are incredibly proud to introduce the revolutionary store concept to the South African market. Bunn said this store is a testament to their commitment to health and wellness, and they are really excited to offer customers an immersive and holistic experience. Leading health and wellness brand Futurelife officially opened a first-of-its-kind concept store at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga. Picture: Supplied “We recognised the need for our customers to have access to professionals who can support and guide them in their health and wellness journey and that's why we’ve made sure that all our store associates have backgrounds in nutrition, dietetics, or fitness.