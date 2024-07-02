Priyanka Chopra Jonas sparks a wellness craze with her 'garlic feet' ritual

If you're an avid social media enthusiast, you've likely come across the latest trend sweeping through platforms like Instagram and Twitter: the "Life Lately" or "June Dump" posts. These compilations are essentially snapshots of your favourite things and moments captured over a period of time, shared all at once.

In a recent social media dump, one particular post caught the attention of netizens. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' entry stood out when she was seen rubbing garlic on her feet. This unexpected choice sparked curiosity and conversation among followers, prompting various reactions and discussions online. Known for her photo dumps on Instagram where she shares glimpses of her life, this time she caught everyone's attention with a surprising health tip using a traditional home remedy.

Rubbing garlic cloves on her feet, the actress sparked widespread curiosity about the benefits of this unconventional practice. Garlic cloves have long been celebrated not only for their culinary use for adding flavour to dishes but also for their medicinal properties. They are a staple in the world of home remedies, hailed for their potential health benefits. The question on everyone's mind though was whether rubbing garlic on the feet actually helps. Netizens flooded the comments section with inquiries and speculations.

"What exactly does rubbing garlic cloves on feet do?" asked one user, while another wondered about the specific benefits of this remedy. Garlic is known to contain compounds that possess antibacterial and antifungal properties, which could potentially help in combating foot odour and fungal infections. Some home remedy enthusiasts suggest that rubbing garlic on feet may also aid in improving blood circulation or soothing minor irritations. Chopra Jonas responded that it “helps with inflammation and fever”.

Adding to the benefits that the internet knows, another user commented, “garlic is anti-inflammatory”. A third speculated, “think it’s for use after doing sport or intense activities to help heal the foot and prevent blisters.” https://www.instagram.com/p/C8s2I2dSRKb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading&img_index=10 https://www.instagram.com/p/C8s2I2dSRKb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading&img_index=10 While the scientific evidence supporting these claims is limited, anecdotal reports and traditional wisdom have kept such practices alive through generations.

Whether it's for its potential health benefits or simply as a refreshing home spa treatment, the trend sparked by Chopra Jonas has certainly stirred interest in exploring the diverse world of natural remedies. Garlic is more than just a kitchen staple for adding flavour to dishes, it's also celebrated for its lesser-known health benefits and uses in home remedies. Beyond its pungent aroma and taste, garlic has been valued for centuries for its medicinal properties across various cultures. Immune support

Garlic is rich in compounds like allicin, which has been shown to have antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. Consuming garlic regularly may help support the immune system, potentially reducing the severity of colds and other infections. Garlic is more than just a kitchen staple for adding flavour to dishes—it's also celebrated for its lesser-known health benefits and uses in home remedies. Picture: Isabella Mendes/Pexels Antioxidant properties Garlic contains antioxidants that help protect the body against oxidative damage caused by free radicals. This may contribute to overall health and longevity by reducing the risk of chronic diseases associated with ageing.

Skin and haircare Applying garlic topically or consuming it can benefit the skin and hair. It has been used traditionally to treat acne due to its antibacterial properties. Some people also believe that rubbing garlic on the scalp can promote hair growth and improve scalp health. Earache relief

In some cultures, garlic oil drops are used as a home remedy for earaches. The antimicrobial properties of garlic may help alleviate pain and discomfort associated with ear infections. Digestive health Garlic is known to stimulate digestion and promote gut health. It can help regulate the digestive system and may alleviate symptoms of bloating and gas.

Athlete's foot treatment Garlic's antifungal properties make it a potential treatment for athlete's foot. Crushed garlic cloves or garlic oil can be applied directly to the affected area to help combat fungal infections. Wound healing