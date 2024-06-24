Raisin water is the newest nutritional powerhouse to add to your diet

Dry fruits have a huge inclusion in many menus. They are often used because of their high nutritional value and richness. However, raisins have a special place amongst all dry fruits because of their sweet flavour and the presence of iron in them. Raisins are dried black grapes traditionally used to add sweetness and flavour to dishes like desserts. However, raisins offer much more. They are high in vitamins and minerals, which help in weight loss and help power detox the body.

The resulting drink is a refreshing beverage that retains the nutritional benefits of raisins. According to health experts, some of the benefits of raisin water are that it is full of essential vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium, calcium and B vitamins. These nutrients are vital for maintaining your overall health. Raisin water is also good for hydration as drinking it helps keep the body hydrated, contributing to overall health and well-being.