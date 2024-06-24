Raisin water is the newest nutritional powerhouse to add to your diet

Dry fruits have a huge inclusion in many menus. They are often used because of their high nutritional value and richness. However, raisins have a special place amongst all dry fruits because of their sweet flavour and the presence of iron in them.
Raisins are dried black grapes traditionally used to add sweetness and flavour to dishes like desserts. However, raisins offer much more. They are high in vitamins and minerals, which help in weight loss and help power detox the body.
If you do not already consume raisins daily, you should start, and one simple way is to drink raisin water.
Raisin water is becoming a popular health trend. But what exactly is raisin water, what makes it so special, and how do you make it?
Raisin water is exactly what its name suggests: water that has been infused with raisins. This straightforward concoction involves soaking raisins in water overnight, which allows the fruit to release its nutrients and flavour into the water.
The resulting drink is a refreshing beverage that retains the nutritional benefits of raisins.
According to health experts, some of the benefits of raisin water are that it is full of essential vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium, calcium and B vitamins. These nutrients are vital for maintaining your overall health.
Raisin water is also good for hydration as drinking it helps keep the body hydrated, contributing to overall health and well-being.
It also boosts energy as raisins are a concentrated source of natural sugars like glucose and fructose, which can provide a quick energy boost. This makes raisin water a beneficial drink for those needing a natural pick-me-up.
Experts say there is no reason to believe that raisin water is dangerous or has risky side effects in most people. (Unless you’re allergic to raisins).
How do you make it?
Making raisin water is simple and requires minimal preparation. All you will need is a cup of raisins and four cups of water.
Rinse the raisins thoroughly to remove any impurities, place them in a glass container or pitcher, add four cups of water to the container, cover the container, and let the raisins soak overnight, or for at least eight hours.
In the morning, strain the raisins from the water and drink the infused water.