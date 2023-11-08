RECIPE: A smoky kettle-braaied whole pork neck with mustard sauce perfect for a lazy Sunday family dinner

Nothing brings family and friends together like Sunday dinner. No matter who you are cooking for, this recipe, courtesy of Ilse van der Merwe, will bring something tasty to the table within minutes so you can make the most of your evening.

Pork is easy to prepare and tastes too good to be eaten only at Christmas or on special occasions. It is one of the most commonly consumed meats across the world, eaten freshly cooked and preserved. Known for its versatility, pork can be used from nose to tail to prepare a variety of dishes. If you are looking for Sunday dinner inspiration, this deliciously succulent, deboned pork neck is just what you need. Smoky kettle-braaied whole pork neck with mustard sauce. Picture: Supplied Smoky kettle-braaied whole pork neck with mustard sauce

Serves: 6 Ingredients 1.5-2kg deboned pork neck, tied with string if necessary

Salt and pepper to taste 1 tbs smoked paprika 2-3 tbs Dijon mustard

2 tbs fresh rosemary, chopped For the mustard sauce 3 tbs wholegrain mustard

3 tbs Dijon mustard 3 tbs honey ⅓ cup mayonnaise

Method Prepare your kettle braai for indirect heat using 50 to 60 briquettes. Light them and wait 15 minutes until they are ashed over. In the meantime, prepare the meat for the fire. Place the pork on a clean board or platter, then season generously on all sides with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Use a pastry brush to baste the surface all over with mustard, then sprinkle with the chopped rosemary.

Place the pork directly over the hot coals for a quick grill on both sides (about 2 minutes a side), then transfer the pork to the indirect heat position and cover the kettle braai with a lid, vents open. Roast for 1 hour, then test the inner temperature with a thermometer – it is ready when it shows 75 to 80ºC. Remove from the heat and let the meat rest, covered, for at least 10 minutes before carving. Serve with the mustard sauce on the side and your choice of salads.