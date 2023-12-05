RECIPE: Greek salad platter with cheat’s poached eggs for a cool and easy lunch or dinner

If you are looking for a relaxed yet classy way to entertain, family-style dining puts everybody at ease. The casualness of self-serve platters creates the perfect vibe: fun, warm, and with the people at its heart. With a meal like this you can focus on flavours and colours without having to plate different courses – and fewer dishes to wash is always a bonus.

Below is an easy and quick Greek salad platter with cheat’s poached eggs recipe by the South African Poultry Association that you can whip up to get the party going. Salad platters are one of my favourite family meals – especially in summer as it encourages eating a variety of veggies and allows everyone to customise their plate for their own perfect meal. Greek salad platter with cheat’s poached eggs. Picture: Supplied Greek salad platter with cheat’s poached eggs

Serves: 4 Ingredients 4 eggs

Salt and pepper 2 handfuls cherry tomatoes 1 small red onion, thinly sliced into rings

½ cucumber, cut into sticks 100g packet of Kalamata olives, drained 2 rings of feta, broken into pieces

Greek salad dressing, to serve Method Make cheat’s poached eggs by pressing the middle of a perforated plastic wrap square into a small ramekin or bowl, leaving the rest of the plastic to hang over the outside edge.

Spray the centre with cooking spray and crack in an egg. Bring the sides of the plastic overhang up and tie up tightly with kitchen string, ensuring there are no air bubbles around the egg. Take the plastic parcel out of the ramekin and repeat with the rest of the eggs. Bring a medium saucepan half full of water to a simmer on medium heat. Carefully add all the egg parcels and cook for 4 minutes for runny yolks or until cooked to your liking.